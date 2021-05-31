Exports Controller at Nungufreight International(PTY)Ltd

May 31, 2021

STRONG ALL ROUNDER

Sea Freight

  • Communicate with clients, shipping lines, transporters and overseas Agents
  • Export’s sea freight requirements
  • Negotiate rates with shipping line, transporters
  • Make bookings for sea exports
  • Ensure the shipments are collected in time from client’s premises
  • The shipments to be delivered in time to shipping line depot if it’s LCL.
  • The container to be placed in time at client’s premises if it’s FCL and the container to be road hauled down to Durban before stack close.
  • Request charges from the shipping line once vessel sailed to make payment for original bills to be collected. Ensure all original bills are couriered to Consignee within 72 hours.
  • Daily tracking and notify clients until the shipment arrived at destination

Air Freight

  • Arrange bookings and forward on booking confirmations
  • To make good decisions by choosing the correct airline with good rate
  • To be delivered to airline on time before cut off
  • Pre-Alert to be forward to all parties before departure
  • Tracking details to be obtained & forward to client until destinatio
  • Costing/invoicing on own files and final quality checks

Road Freight

  • Communicate with clients, transporters and to be involved with over border customs
  • Road freight border requirements, e.g. form CA1 & CA2
  • Understanding road bonded / Acquittals
  • Negotiate rates with transporters
  • Arranging road transport for shipment
  • Ensure shipments are collected in time from the client’s premises and handed to the transporters to meet cut off times

Desired Skills:

  • SHIPSHAPE
  • Excel
  • Computer Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Warehousing, Distribution & Freight
  • 2 to 5 years Logistics Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

DYNAMIC PRIVATE COMPANY
EST 2004
INTERNATIONAL NETWORK

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

