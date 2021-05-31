Exports Controller at Nungufreight International(PTY)Ltd

STRONG ALL ROUNDER
Sea Freight
- Communicate with clients, shipping lines, transporters and overseas Agents
- Export’s sea freight requirements
- Negotiate rates with shipping line, transporters
- Make bookings for sea exports
- Ensure the shipments are collected in time from client’s premises
- The shipments to be delivered in time to shipping line depot if it’s LCL.
- The container to be placed in time at client’s premises if it’s FCL and the container to be road hauled down to Durban before stack close.
- Request charges from the shipping line once vessel sailed to make payment for original bills to be collected. Ensure all original bills are couriered to Consignee within 72 hours.
- Daily tracking and notify clients until the shipment arrived at destination
Air Freight
- Arrange bookings and forward on booking confirmations
- To make good decisions by choosing the correct airline with good rate
- To be delivered to airline on time before cut off
- Pre-Alert to be forward to all parties before departure
- Tracking details to be obtained & forward to client until destinatio
- Costing/invoicing on own files and final quality checks
Road Freight
- Communicate with clients, transporters and to be involved with over border customs
- Road freight border requirements, e.g. form CA1 & CA2
- Understanding road bonded / Acquittals
- Negotiate rates with transporters
- Arranging road transport for shipment
- Ensure shipments are collected in time from the client’s premises and handed to the transporters to meet cut off times
Desired Skills:
- SHIPSHAPE
- Excel
- Computer Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Warehousing, Distribution & Freight
- 2 to 5 years Logistics Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
DYNAMIC PRIVATE COMPANY
EST 2004
INTERNATIONAL NETWORK
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid