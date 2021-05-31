External Sales Representative at Southey Personnel Services

Travel within sales territory to meet prospects and customers.

Conduct calls and face-to-face meetings with customers daily.

Build and maintain relationships with new and repeat customers.

Maintain records of all sales leads and/or customer accounts.

Educate customers on how products or services can benefit them financially and professionally.

Sell the company’s products or services to customers within your given territory

Monitor the company’s industry competitors, new products, and market conditions to understand a customer’s specific needs

Work closely with marketing department to help build the brand

Minimum requirements:

Qualification:

Matric

Certificate in Mechanical engineering / Marketing

3 to 5 years experience

Commission structure to be discussed

Desired Skills:

Electrical Motors

Winch motors

Steel Body motors

High Voltage Motors

Pad Mount Motors

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

