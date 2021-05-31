External Sales Representative at Southey Personnel Services

Travel within sales territory to meet prospects and customers.
Conduct calls and face-to-face meetings with customers daily.
Build and maintain relationships with new and repeat customers.
Maintain records of all sales leads and/or customer accounts.
Educate customers on how products or services can benefit them financially and professionally.
Sell the company’s products or services to customers within your given territory
Monitor the company’s industry competitors, new products, and market conditions to understand a customer’s specific needs
Work closely with marketing department to help build the brand
Minimum requirements:
Qualification:
Matric
Certificate in Mechanical engineering / Marketing
3 to 5 years experience
Commission structure to be discussed
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Motors
- Winch motors
- Steel Body motors
- High Voltage Motors
- Pad Mount Motors
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric