Financial Manager at Southey Personnel Services

Working with the current finance team on costing efficiencies on large ongoing projects
Working with Financial Director on implementation of new time and attendance systems
Negotiating best pricing and payment terms with suppliers and subcontractors
Working with the current finance team to improve working capital cycles.
Work with the current finance team to improve reporting times of branch accounts.
Produce the monthly order books and forecasts.
General oversight and administration management of the Cape Town office
Management of labour brokers relations and pricing.
REQUIREMENTS
Minimum CA (SA)
Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience in an operational and business environment
ERP experience (SAP/Syspro/Sage/Infor/JDE/Microsoft)
Strong skills in management of teams and projects
Candidate must be willing to travel
Desired Skills:
- Special Projects
- Ship Repair
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Secretaries South Africa