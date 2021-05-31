Financial Manager at Southey Personnel Services

Working with the current finance team on costing efficiencies on large ongoing projects

Working with Financial Director on implementation of new time and attendance systems

Negotiating best pricing and payment terms with suppliers and subcontractors

Working with the current finance team to improve working capital cycles.

Work with the current finance team to improve reporting times of branch accounts.

Produce the monthly order books and forecasts.

General oversight and administration management of the Cape Town office

Management of labour brokers relations and pricing.

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum CA (SA)

Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience in an operational and business environment

ERP experience (SAP/Syspro/Sage/Infor/JDE/Microsoft)

Strong skills in management of teams and projects

Candidate must be willing to travel

Desired Skills:

Special Projects

Ship Repair

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Secretaries South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position