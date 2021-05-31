General Manager

May 31, 2021

Education

  • Minimum of a 3-year B.Com Degree in Hospitality, Travel, Marketing, or Business
  • Post graduate degree or an additional business degree is an advantage

Experience:

  • A minimum of 5 years’ senior management experience within the travel industry (inbound management experience an advantage)
  • Experience with contracting/legal jargon an advantage
  • Track record of effectively leading departments/teams
  • Demonstrated analytical and effective decision-making ability to prioritize and communicate with management on key objectives and tactics necessary to achieve goals
  • Unwavering commitment to quality operations and attention to detail

Key Performance Areas:
Oversee general management of Incentive and Leisure Departments

  • Mentor, assist and guide the management teams of each department.
  • Problem solve, negotiate and manage relationships within the group as well as with suppliers, international agents and international representation offices.
  • Analyse trends within industry to make suggestions on future figures and business opportunities/profit opportunities.
  • Analyse contracts to ensure group is not exposed with client and supplier agreements.
  • Assist with budget preparation for future financial years.
  • Analyse Terms & Conditions and Rates with suppliers to ensure they align with company expectations.
  • Travel locally, domestically and internationally to ensure client and supplier relationships are upheld and new business opportunities are taken.

Assist with Human Resource Department

  • Manage the groups future staffing numbers, Employment Equity Status and integral with hiring / placement of staff.
  • General staff support, mentorship and guidance for growth within the group / maintaining minimum expectations.

General Office Management
Engage with key office suppliers for continued office functionality/operation.

  • Relationship Management

  • Board and Shareholder reporting: objectives are achieved or exceeded.

  • Relationship agreements with key suppliers, agents, international clients and international representation offices are built, negotiated and managed to achieve the business objectives and leverage new opportunities and joint initiatives.
  • Relationships with key suppliers, agents, international clients and international representation offices across the business are aligned and synergies maximized.
  • Direction and leadership on communication plans to ensure all business operations understand the vision and anticipated standards for growth in various divisions.
  • Supports operations with recommendations for business and growth strategies.
  • Collaboration with peers (Chairman; Chief Executive Officer; Chief Financial Officer; Director: Finance; Vice-President: Sales and Marketing; Director: Operations).

People Leadership

  • Vision and inspirational leadership to enhance employee engagement and motivation within the various divisions.
  • Performance driven culture is nurtured and achieved.
  • Competent, motivated and rewarded teams.
  • Succession and talent plans are in place and continuously developed to promote a solid talent pipeline for the future of various divisions.
  • Effective employee relations throughout are monitored and managed as required.

Desired Skills:

  • tourism
  • incentives
  • Hospitality Industry
  • hospitality management
  • Beverage Management
  • restuarant
  • Restaurant service
  • Motivating Employees

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Travel Agency
  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A leading player in the hospitality industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position