General Manager

Education
- Minimum of a 3-year B.Com Degree in Hospitality, Travel, Marketing, or Business
- Post graduate degree or an additional business degree is an advantage
Experience:
- A minimum of 5 years’ senior management experience within the travel industry (inbound management experience an advantage)
- Experience with contracting/legal jargon an advantage
- Track record of effectively leading departments/teams
- Demonstrated analytical and effective decision-making ability to prioritize and communicate with management on key objectives and tactics necessary to achieve goals
- Unwavering commitment to quality operations and attention to detail
Key Performance Areas:
Oversee general management of Incentive and Leisure Departments
- Mentor, assist and guide the management teams of each department.
- Problem solve, negotiate and manage relationships within the group as well as with suppliers, international agents and international representation offices.
- Analyse trends within industry to make suggestions on future figures and business opportunities/profit opportunities.
- Analyse contracts to ensure group is not exposed with client and supplier agreements.
- Assist with budget preparation for future financial years.
- Analyse Terms & Conditions and Rates with suppliers to ensure they align with company expectations.
- Travel locally, domestically and internationally to ensure client and supplier relationships are upheld and new business opportunities are taken.
Assist with Human Resource Department
- Manage the groups future staffing numbers, Employment Equity Status and integral with hiring / placement of staff.
- General staff support, mentorship and guidance for growth within the group / maintaining minimum expectations.
General Office Management
Engage with key office suppliers for continued office functionality/operation.
-
Relationship Management
-
Board and Shareholder reporting: objectives are achieved or exceeded.
- Relationship agreements with key suppliers, agents, international clients and international representation offices are built, negotiated and managed to achieve the business objectives and leverage new opportunities and joint initiatives.
- Relationships with key suppliers, agents, international clients and international representation offices across the business are aligned and synergies maximized.
- Direction and leadership on communication plans to ensure all business operations understand the vision and anticipated standards for growth in various divisions.
- Supports operations with recommendations for business and growth strategies.
- Collaboration with peers (Chairman; Chief Executive Officer; Chief Financial Officer; Director: Finance; Vice-President: Sales and Marketing; Director: Operations).
People Leadership
- Vision and inspirational leadership to enhance employee engagement and motivation within the various divisions.
- Performance driven culture is nurtured and achieved.
- Competent, motivated and rewarded teams.
- Succession and talent plans are in place and continuously developed to promote a solid talent pipeline for the future of various divisions.
- Effective employee relations throughout are monitored and managed as required.
Desired Skills:
- tourism
- incentives
- Hospitality Industry
- hospitality management
- Beverage Management
- restuarant
- Restaurant service
- Motivating Employees
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Travel Agency
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading player in the hospitality industry.