Hub Specialist- Diepsloot

May 31, 2021

Ensure implementation of set out strategy for the Diepsloot Hub, including:

  • Developing efficient systems that allow for information to be shared effectively
  • Ensuring timely delivery of programs within the Hub
  • Ensuring adequate resource availability and allocation
  • Ensuring the Hub is run finished within set budget
  • Understanding of the envisioned Operating Model with a view to identify risks or problem areas and proactively, yet collaboratively resolve
  • Ensuring ongoing reporting for all stakeholders
  • Working with the Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (PMEL) team to implement evaluations and conduct mid-year formative evaluations

Management of stakeholders, including

  • Ensuring engagement with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the smooth running of the Hub
  • Liaising with stakeholders to ensure that all regulatory and compliance documentation is accurately, professionally and timeously submitted
  • Working with key stakeholders to ensure a database for potential linkages between community members, job-seekers and the job-market

Ensuring the ongoing operations and logistics for the Diepsloot Hub

  • Ensuring the operations of the Hub run smoothly
  • Working with the shop manager to ensure the smooth running of the Hub space
  • Working with IT to ensure ongoing Wi-Fi connectivity is available and all technical issues are resolved promptly
  • Addressing issues on site if/when they arise
  • Working with all stakeholders to keep open communication lines

Team management, including

  • Managing team members to ensure the smooth running of the Hub
  • Working with team members to ensure standards are adhered to if/ when necessary
  • Ensuring the development of team members

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

  • Qualifications in Diploma or Bachelors Degree in Business Management, Business Administration, Development studies
  • Project management qualification is an advantage

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

  • At least three years of experience in managing projects in the SMMES or social science spaces
  • Experience in managing a centre or business
  • Experience in working for a non-profit organization an advantage
  • Understanding of CIPC Compliance, Enteprise Development etc.
  • Have experience of working in Township Communities

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

  • Supervisory and leadership skills
  • Organising and planning skills
  • Decision Making
  • Creative and innovative
  • Analytical
  • Experience with relevant software (Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.)
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements
  • An ability to communicate at all levels & handle stakeholder relationships (verbal, written, facilitation).
  • Management skills – team-leadership
  • Report writing

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • A passion for community development
  • Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, hardworking and highly creative
  • Excellent verbal and written communication ability: ability to clearly convey information and ideas; ensuring understanding. Comprehending communication from others
  • Ability to work under pressure, work efficiently prioritise workload and meet deadlines.
  • Team player ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met
  • Assertive, diplomatic personality
  • Innovative thinker and problem solver
  • Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care. Must have an eye for detail and be creative to capture attention
  • Must have a basic understand of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E)
  • Have experience with CIPC support services
  • Takes initiative – Making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive
  • Flexible – Must be able to adapt to changes within the organisation and be willing to work outside of set duties in order to move forward as a team
  • Creative – Ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives
  • Self-Motivated – Must have the ability to prioritise workload and continue without instruction

*Regret-only successful candidates will be contacted

