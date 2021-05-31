Hub Specialist- Diepsloot

Ensure implementation of set out strategy for the Diepsloot Hub, including:

Developing efficient systems that allow for information to be shared effectively

Ensuring timely delivery of programs within the Hub

Ensuring adequate resource availability and allocation

Ensuring the Hub is run finished within set budget

Understanding of the envisioned Operating Model with a view to identify risks or problem areas and proactively, yet collaboratively resolve

Ensuring ongoing reporting for all stakeholders

Working with the Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (PMEL) team to implement evaluations and conduct mid-year formative evaluations

Management of stakeholders, including

Ensuring engagement with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the smooth running of the Hub

Liaising with stakeholders to ensure that all regulatory and compliance documentation is accurately, professionally and timeously submitted

Working with key stakeholders to ensure a database for potential linkages between community members, job-seekers and the job-market

Ensuring the ongoing operations and logistics for the Diepsloot Hub

Ensuring the operations of the Hub run smoothly

Working with the shop manager to ensure the smooth running of the Hub space

Working with IT to ensure ongoing Wi-Fi connectivity is available and all technical issues are resolved promptly

Addressing issues on site if/when they arise

Working with all stakeholders to keep open communication lines

Team management, including

Managing team members to ensure the smooth running of the Hub

Working with team members to ensure standards are adhered to if/ when necessary

Ensuring the development of team members

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Qualifications in Diploma or Bachelors Degree in Business Management, Business Administration, Development studies

Project management qualification is an advantage

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

At least three years of experience in managing projects in the SMMES or social science spaces

Experience in managing a centre or business

Experience in working for a non-profit organization an advantage

Understanding of CIPC Compliance, Enteprise Development etc.

Have experience of working in Township Communities

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Supervisory and leadership skills

Organising and planning skills

Decision Making

Creative and innovative

Analytical

Experience with relevant software (Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.)

Good communication and interpersonal skills Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements

An ability to communicate at all levels & handle stakeholder relationships (verbal, written, facilitation).

Management skills – team-leadership

Report writing

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

A passion for community development

Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, hardworking and highly creative

Excellent verbal and written communication ability: ability to clearly convey information and ideas; ensuring understanding. Comprehending communication from others

Ability to work under pressure, work efficiently prioritise workload and meet deadlines.

Team player ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

Assertive, diplomatic personality

Innovative thinker and problem solver

Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care. Must have an eye for detail and be creative to capture attention

Must have a basic understand of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E)

Have experience with CIPC support services

Takes initiative – Making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive

Flexible – Must be able to adapt to changes within the organisation and be willing to work outside of set duties in order to move forward as a team

Creative – Ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives

Self-Motivated – Must have the ability to prioritise workload and continue without instruction

