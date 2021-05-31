Hub Specialist- Diepsloot

Ensure implementation of set out strategy for the Diepsloot Hub, including:
- Developing efficient systems that allow for information to be shared effectively
- Ensuring timely delivery of programs within the Hub
- Ensuring adequate resource availability and allocation
- Ensuring the Hub is run finished within set budget
- Understanding of the envisioned Operating Model with a view to identify risks or problem areas and proactively, yet collaboratively resolve
- Ensuring ongoing reporting for all stakeholders
- Working with the Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (PMEL) team to implement evaluations and conduct mid-year formative evaluations
Management of stakeholders, including
- Ensuring engagement with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the smooth running of the Hub
- Liaising with stakeholders to ensure that all regulatory and compliance documentation is accurately, professionally and timeously submitted
- Working with key stakeholders to ensure a database for potential linkages between community members, job-seekers and the job-market
Ensuring the ongoing operations and logistics for the Diepsloot Hub
- Ensuring the operations of the Hub run smoothly
- Working with the shop manager to ensure the smooth running of the Hub space
- Working with IT to ensure ongoing Wi-Fi connectivity is available and all technical issues are resolved promptly
- Addressing issues on site if/when they arise
- Working with all stakeholders to keep open communication lines
Team management, including
- Managing team members to ensure the smooth running of the Hub
- Working with team members to ensure standards are adhered to if/ when necessary
- Ensuring the development of team members
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Qualifications in Diploma or Bachelors Degree in Business Management, Business Administration, Development studies
- Project management qualification is an advantage
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
- At least three years of experience in managing projects in the SMMES or social science spaces
- Experience in managing a centre or business
- Experience in working for a non-profit organization an advantage
- Understanding of CIPC Compliance, Enteprise Development etc.
- Have experience of working in Township Communities
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Supervisory and leadership skills
- Organising and planning skills
- Decision Making
- Creative and innovative
- Analytical
- Experience with relevant software (Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.)
- Good communication and interpersonal skills Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements
- An ability to communicate at all levels & handle stakeholder relationships (verbal, written, facilitation).
- Management skills – team-leadership
- Report writing
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- A passion for community development
- Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, hardworking and highly creative
- Excellent verbal and written communication ability: ability to clearly convey information and ideas; ensuring understanding. Comprehending communication from others
- Ability to work under pressure, work efficiently prioritise workload and meet deadlines.
- Team player ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met
- Assertive, diplomatic personality
- Innovative thinker and problem solver
- Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care. Must have an eye for detail and be creative to capture attention
- Must have a basic understand of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E)
- Have experience with CIPC support services
- Takes initiative – Making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive
- Flexible – Must be able to adapt to changes within the organisation and be willing to work outside of set duties in order to move forward as a team
- Creative – Ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives
- Self-Motivated – Must have the ability to prioritise workload and continue without instruction
*Regret-only successful candidates will be contacted