Intermediate Fullstack Developer

Please read the spec carefully.

Are you an explorer by nature? Are you curious and excited by problem solving, not just software development? Do you want your mind to be stretched? Do you like to solve real world problems?

Do you thrive in a highly collaborative, agile environment and not scared to take risks to find dynamic solutions to problems? Do you want to learn from other Developers and teams all over the globe?

We want the best of the best for this dynamic company! There will be an initial introductory interview, then a technical interview where you will write code together and another to understand your thinking processes and ways of working. Finally there will be an interview with the CEO, because every single person who joins is important to him. Are you ready?

We’re looking for driven, curious Developers with the following experience:

General good software design and architecture understanding

Front end development (typically react/js/general web development)

Back end for front end (typically python-django/some node)

Automated testing (unit/component/browser testing)

APIs

Data visualisation

SQL database design + usage

Cloud-native data architecture (Azure, Azure Data Factory)

CI/CD software delivery (Azure DevOps)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A successful data-science focused company focused on applying the lastest in AI and ML techniques to massive amounts of real world data generated by international utilities companies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

short term annual incentives

annual learning budget

study leave over and above annual leave

