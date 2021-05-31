Intermediate .NET Developer

We are looking for an Intermediate .Net Developer to join our Cape Town based team. We require someone with .Net (.Net Core ideally), Angular 4+, SQL, API and Agile experience. Someone who is passionate about what they do and enjoys the consulting space. If this is you, then please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Level: Intermediate

Some key tools and tech required: .Net Core (ideally), .Net Framework, MVC, Entity Framework, TDD, Web APi, C#, JQuery, Agile Methodology, JSon, Moq, NUnit, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript, SQL, LINQ, Integration

Consulting experience is a bonus

Cloud and DevOps experience is always a bonus (not a must)

You will have the opportunity to work with some experienced and talented people.

