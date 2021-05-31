Internal Sales Rep

We have been asked to source an internal sales representative for a well- established, value added security solutions company. This role is based in Durban and is part of a focused team responsible for the full sales process. The role is office based with an emphasis on telephonic sales and all walk in trade.

The successful applicant will need to demonstrate a minimum of 3 years proven technical sales experience in a target driven environment.

The position provides exceptional opportunities for career growth and expansion of technical knowledge. Basic salary coupled with commission and pension fund contribution after three months is on offer to the right candidate.

Learn more/Apply for this position