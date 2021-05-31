IT Technician

Gauteng based position

The role requires the holder to manage and support the IT infrastructure and to play an active role in the introduction of new technologies, as well as provide support for the users of the company IT systems and resolve any issues arising in a timely manner.

Key performance areas

Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device management.

Analyse and isolate network-related issues.

Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.

Evaluate and modify systems performance.

Identify user needs.

Determine network and system requirements.

Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.

Ensure network connectivity throughout the company infrastructure is on par with technical considerations.

Maintain network servers.

Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.

Desktop support.

Qualifications required

A+

N+

MCSD

3 Year National Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent professional qualification.

Skills and experience required

/ – 5 years’ experience in IT Networks and Information Security and related.

Own transport essential – will be required to travel between sites.

Statement

Should you not have received a response within 4 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Maintain network Servers

Desktop Support

Maintain IT Security

A+

N+

S+

MCSD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

