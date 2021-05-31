Junior Software Developer (EE) at Headhunters

Do you rate your Programming skill set, in C# & .NET 4.0 specifically, or are you wanting to pursue a career in Software Development and you feel you have great talent? If so, this is an opportunity for you to work with a top Development team! Our client, a global concern, seeks a Junior Software Developer to join their dynamic and progressive PE based team. (EE candidates are welcome to apply)
Experience required:
- 2 years experience in the following languages:
- C# (essential)
- .NET 4.0 (essential)
- WCF (advantageous)
- Reporting tools like iReport, JasperReport, Crystal Reports
Key Responsibilities:
- You will be responsible for writing and coding individual programs or providing an entirely new software resource.
- Reviewing current systems
- Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals
- Working closely with analysts, designers and staff
- Producing detailed specifications and writing the program codes
- Testing the product in controlled, real situations before going live
- Preparation of training manuals for users
- Maintaining the systems once they are up and running
Required skills:
- Knowledge of C# and .NET 4.0 development language skills is a prerequisite.
- Ability to work in a team
- Eye for detail and identifying problems
- An understanding of business
- Analytical
Educational requirements:
- Degree in Software Development / Equivalent
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.