Lead BI Developer

We are looking for a Senior/ Lead BI Developer to join our Cape Town based Team. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but we are also happy to consider someone who is willing to work remotely. If you are looking for a new and exciting opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (or remote from within South Africa)

Level: Senior Lead

Initial Contract position

Experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing, Kimball

In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework

Familiarity with BI technologies

Nice to have: DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI

Developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions.

Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.

Supporting Senior BI developers and Business analysts

Build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Create tools to store data

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

