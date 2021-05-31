We are looking for a Senior/ Lead BI Developer to join our Cape Town based Team. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but we are also happy to consider someone who is willing to work remotely. If you are looking for a new and exciting opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town (or remote from within South Africa)
Level: Senior Lead
Initial Contract position
- Experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing, Kimball
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework
- Familiarity with BI technologies
- Nice to have: DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI
- Developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions.
- Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.
- Supporting Senior BI developers and Business analysts
- Build and deploy BI solutions
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Create tools to store data
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses