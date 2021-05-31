Lead Python Software Engineer at Ntice Search

This role is for a client if ours, an established direct selling company, and they are looking for an experienced, passionate and initiative-focused Back End or Full Stack Software Engineer who will take a lead role in the building, maintaining, and improving our back-end applications and processes.Duties
- Lead our software team in digital transformation and innovation to take the company into a Software is eating the world future
- Overall architecture across business systems and messaging platforms
- Develop and maintain applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python
- Skill up in Odoo customization and extension, typically in Python, and lead our transition from vendor development to our internal team owning the Odoo platform
- Integration to other systems via APIs, in particular building an integration layer between messaging channels and Odoo
- Be involved in the implementation of DevOps practices including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture
- Play a lead role in the overall application lifecycle
- Collaborate with external developers and our software team including Front End developers, Back End developers and Data Scientists
- Define and communicate technical and design requirements
- Provide training, help and support to other team members and the rest of the staff
- Build high-quality, reusable, testable and efficient code
- Develop functional and sustainable web applications with clean code
- Integration of data storage solutions including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores
- Troubleshoot and debug applications
- Learn/follow new and emerging technologies
- Stay up to date with current best practices
- Assist in building the team to add missing skills and grow as the business requires
Requirements
- BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field
- 6 years of experience as a Back-end developer
- 6 years of experience with programming Python
- Cloud architecture experience
- Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask)
- Familiarity with an ORM library
- Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system
- Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture
- Good understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3 and frameworks
- Experience with security compliance (including OWASP)
- Knowledge of user authentication and authorisation between multiple systems, servers, and environments
- Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
- Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python
- Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Strong unit test and debugging skills
- Expert understanding of git for code versioning
- Strong Linux experience