Lead Python Software Engineer at Ntice Search

This role is for a client if ours, an established direct selling company, and they are looking for an experienced, passionate and initiative-focused Back End or Full Stack Software Engineer who will take a lead role in the building, maintaining, and improving our back-end applications and processes.Duties

Lead our software team in digital transformation and innovation to take the company into a Software is eating the world future

Overall architecture across business systems and messaging platforms

Develop and maintain applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python

Skill up in Odoo customization and extension, typically in Python, and lead our transition from vendor development to our internal team owning the Odoo platform

Integration to other systems via APIs, in particular building an integration layer between messaging channels and Odoo

Be involved in the implementation of DevOps practices including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture

Play a lead role in the overall application lifecycle

Collaborate with external developers and our software team including Front End developers, Back End developers and Data Scientists

Define and communicate technical and design requirements

Provide training, help and support to other team members and the rest of the staff

Build high-quality, reusable, testable and efficient code

Develop functional and sustainable web applications with clean code

Integration of data storage solutions including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Learn/follow new and emerging technologies

Stay up to date with current best practices

Assist in building the team to add missing skills and grow as the business requires

Requirements

BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field

6 years of experience as a Back-end developer

6 years of experience with programming Python

Cloud architecture experience

Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask)

Familiarity with an ORM library

Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system

Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture

Good understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3 and frameworks

Experience with security compliance (including OWASP)

Knowledge of user authentication and authorisation between multiple systems, servers, and environments

Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python

Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes

Strong unit test and debugging skills

Expert understanding of git for code versioning

Strong Linux experience

