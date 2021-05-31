Logistics Manager

May 31, 2021

Seeking experienced Logistics Manager to take responsibility for Receiving, Packing, Distribution, Stock Take, etc in great company.

To qualify for this role, you will need:

  • Matric
  • Related post matric qualification
  • 4years logistics experience
  • 2years experience in leading a team
  • Pastel or other ERP software
  • Driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • Logistics
  • Warehousing and distribution

About The Employer:

Well established company in the electronics and technical industry that offers an open and friendly work environment

