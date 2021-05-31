Seeking experienced Logistics Manager to take responsibility for Receiving, Packing, Distribution, Stock Take, etc in great company.
To qualify for this role, you will need:
- Matric
- Related post matric qualification
- 4years logistics experience
- 2years experience in leading a team
- Pastel or other ERP software
- Driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- Logistics
- Warehousing and distribution
About The Employer:
Well established company in the electronics and technical industry that offers an open and friendly work environment