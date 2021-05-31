Logistics Manager

Seeking experienced Logistics Manager to take responsibility for Receiving, Packing, Distribution, Stock Take, etc in great company.

To qualify for this role, you will need:

Matric

Related post matric qualification

4years logistics experience

2years experience in leading a team

Pastel or other ERP software

Driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Logistics

Warehousing and distribution

About The Employer:

Well established company in the electronics and technical industry that offers an open and friendly work environment

Learn more/Apply for this position