Maintenance Manager

We are currently seeking a Maintenance Manager for a manufacturing company.

Requirements:

Degree or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with relevant trade test certificate

10 years Maintenance supervisory or management experience in a manufacturing environment

Heavy Press Shops experience

Must have previous – Factory , Machine, Preventative Maintenance, Management Reporting and Financial Controls experience.

Candidates must be Statutory compliant to Health & Safety requirements.

Desired Skills:

Maintenance

Mechanical Engineering

heavy press shops

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Automotive Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position