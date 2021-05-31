Maintenance Manager

May 31, 2021

We are currently seeking a Maintenance Manager for a manufacturing company.
Requirements:

  • Degree or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with relevant trade test certificate
  • 10 years Maintenance supervisory or management experience in a manufacturing environment
  • Heavy Press Shops experience
  • Must have previous – Factory , Machine, Preventative Maintenance, Management Reporting and Financial Controls experience.
  • Candidates must be Statutory compliant to Health & Safety requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Maintenance
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • heavy press shops

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Automotive Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

