We are currently seeking a Maintenance Manager for a manufacturing company.
Requirements:
- Degree or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with relevant trade test certificate
- 10 years Maintenance supervisory or management experience in a manufacturing environment
- Heavy Press Shops experience
- Must have previous – Factory , Machine, Preventative Maintenance, Management Reporting and Financial Controls experience.
- Candidates must be Statutory compliant to Health & Safety requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Maintenance
- Mechanical Engineering
- heavy press shops
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Automotive Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma