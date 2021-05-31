Manager: Churn Retention & Loyalty Analysis

- Build deep base understanding on subscriber loyalty behaviour, spanning across consumer post-paid.
- Translate findings into commercial opportunities to grow subscriber retention, curb churn and drive customer loyalty.
- Enable the customer churn management strategy and churn reduction initiatives by performing customer segmentation, credit analytics and churn propensity modelling on subscribers.
- Identify commercial opportunities which support the overall CVM strategy and P&L.
- Feedback proposition/campaign construct requirements & credit management initiatives to the Senior Manager.
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Diploma, university degree or equivalent qualification in mathematics, engineering, statistics, economics, econometrics or any other commercial or science degree
- Average of 55%
- Min 5 years of relevant work experience
- Fluent in English
- Demonstrated ability in base analytics within a large organisation
- Experience in subscriber churn analysis
- Commercially astute
- Prior experience in churn management essential
- Prior experience of mobile industry (preferred)
- Demonstrated ability to influence management level staff in group and 1:1 situations
- Demonstrated ability to create structure within an unstructured environment
- Disciplined detail-oriented style, combined with ability to simultaneously work at a strategic level
POSITION OUTPUTS
Strategy:
- Enable the customer churn management strategy and churn reduction initiatives by performing customer segmentation, credit analytics and churn propensity modelling on subscribers. identify commercial opportunities which support the overall CVM strategy and P&L. Feedback proposition/campaign construct requirements & credit management initiatives to the Senior Manager.
Delivery:
- Support analysis to build and refine a subscriber churn management program
- Create and maintain a churn tracker, measuring and forecasting churn and retention rates against targets
- Perform monthly deep dives on base churn to understand emerging subscriber trends
- Establish governance on postpaid CVM deal creation for retentions and saves
- Evaluate 100% of postpaid saves and retention campaigns’ effectiveness to find opportunities to refine offerings
- Support CVM target setting on churn and retention
Capability:
- Automation of churn prevention initiatives
- Support the integration of call centre feedback on churn and retention initiatives into Flytxt
- Ability to extract and report on data
- Ability to manage business partners that form part of the credit control and saves environment
