Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer (GCC) at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the textile industry and based in Pietermaritzburg, is currently looking to employ a Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer (GCC).

Requirements:

BSC Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineer or HND in Electrical Engineering (heavy current) or Mechanical Engineering.

Government Certificate of Competency (Factories)

8 -10 years experience in industrial environment preferably textiles

Proven Management ability to lead and manage a staff complement of 20 employees of all levels of education and experience

Ability to motivate, coach and mentor subordinates to achieve budgeted production targets

Ensuring clear lines of accountability and responsibility across the team to foster and maintain effective working relationships for the organisation

Demonstrated communication skills to ensure relevant information is disseminated to all levels in the factory

Preparing and adherence to budgets to contribute to overall profitability

Maintaining an effective and efficient stores system to ensure continuous production

Proven experience in electronics

Exposure to AC/DC drives, PLCs, Relays Reticulation systems

Exposure to Industrial Air Conditioning Systems

Familiar with Pragma Maintenance system

Interpreting and analysing statistical information

Computer literate

Project management experience

Development of staff

Lean Six Sigma qualification/WCM and continuous improvement

Health, Safety and Environmental legislation and compliance (GMR 2(1) Appointee)

Working knowledge of applicable legislation

Take charge of preventative maintenance

Possess a high level of administrative skills

