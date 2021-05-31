Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer (GCC) at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the textile industry and based in Pietermaritzburg, is currently looking to employ a Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer (GCC).
Requirements:
- BSC Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineer or HND in Electrical Engineering (heavy current) or Mechanical Engineering.
- Government Certificate of Competency (Factories)
- 8 -10 years experience in industrial environment preferably textiles
- Proven Management ability to lead and manage a staff complement of 20 employees of all levels of education and experience
- Ability to motivate, coach and mentor subordinates to achieve budgeted production targets
- Ensuring clear lines of accountability and responsibility across the team to foster and maintain effective working relationships for the organisation
- Demonstrated communication skills to ensure relevant information is disseminated to all levels in the factory
- Preparing and adherence to budgets to contribute to overall profitability
- Maintaining an effective and efficient stores system to ensure continuous production
- Proven experience in electronics
- Exposure to AC/DC drives, PLCs, Relays Reticulation systems
- Exposure to Industrial Air Conditioning Systems
- Familiar with Pragma Maintenance system
- Interpreting and analysing statistical information
- Computer literate
- Project management experience
- Development of staff
- Lean Six Sigma qualification/WCM and continuous improvement
- Health, Safety and Environmental legislation and compliance (GMR 2(1) Appointee)
- Working knowledge of applicable legislation
- Take charge of preventative maintenance
- Possess a high level of administrative skills
