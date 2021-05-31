Mechanical Engineer HVAC

- HVAC Experience:
- Must have at least 5 years HVAC experience which is to include:
- Design of HVAC Systems (Chilled Water Systems not a requirement)
- Pricing and tendering of HVAC Systems for builders, consulting engineers and end users.
- Compiling and submission of tender documents.
- Project Management of sites.
- People Management Experience:
- Must have at least 5 years management experience of running a multi-faceted team.
- Must have the ability to mentor, encourage and drive staff productivity.
- Must ensure that staff remain motivated.
- Must be able to discipline staff when and if required to do so.
- Must have a basic understanding of labour law.
- Business Management Experience:
- Must have at least 5 years experience in the management of a business or major division within a business.
- Must have a clear understanding of the financial aspects of business.
- Must have experience in strategic thinking and solutions within a business environment.
- Must be able to present and report at board levels.
- Must have the ability to deal with clients in a professional manner.
- Must be able to find solutions for issues that arise from day to day.
- Must be able to present HVAC solutions to clients.
- Qualifications:
- Candidate to have tertiary qualification in one of the following fields:
- Mechanical Engineering:
- Minimum of an N6 but preferably;
- BTech Mechanical Engineering Degree or;
- Mechanical Engineering Degree
- Business Management:
- BCom Degree or similar
- Personal Traits:
- Must have strong leadership qualities.
- Must have excellent communication skills.
- Must be confident.
- Must have a clear understanding of the commercial side of a business.
- Must be able to handle a very pressurized environment.
- Must have the ability to think outside of the box.
- Must be a person that takes accountability.
- Must have a sense of urgency.
- Must be able to handle conflict management well.
- Must have the ability to offer strategies to improve the division.
- Must be an extremely hard-working individual.
- Must have a flair in dealing with customers.
- Must have a passion for dealing with people.
- Must be logical in their approach.
- Must be able to identify problems before they arise and find solutions to these problems.
- Must have a strong ability to resolving issues that arise
- Job Spec:
- The position will entail the following;
- Full management function of a division within our business.
- The team consists of sales executives, project managers, site foreman, Admin staff, sales engineers and field technicians and sub-contractors.
- The team has a total of 30 employees currently.
- Ensuring the team meets:
- Sales targets.
- Gross profit targets.
- Expense targets.
- Net Profit targets on a monthly basis.
- Ensuring that the team carries out projects and jobs to the highest quality standards, which are to be within budget and specified time frames.
- Interaction:
- High Level Interaction:
- Interacting with the financial manager, warehouse manager, CEO, divisional managers on a daily basis.
- Low Level Interaction:
- Meeting with team once per week regarding operations.
- Meeting on sites with project managers and sales engineers.
- Interacting with admin staff daily.
- Interacting with technical staff on an ad-hoc basis.
- Interacting with project managers and sales engineers on a daily basis.
- Client Interaction:
- Presenting solutions and proposals to clients.
- Dealing and meeting with clients at high level to resolve issues.
- Meeting clients on site on an ad-hoc basis.
- Reporting Structure:
- Direct reporting to Group CEO.
Desired Skills:
- mechanical engineering
- hvac poroect management
- staff management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Market leader in design and supply of airconditioning and ventilation systems in the commercial, industrial and residential space.