Mechanical Engineer HVAC

HVAC Experience:

Must have at least 5 years HVAC experience which is to include:

Design of HVAC Systems (Chilled Water Systems not a requirement)

Pricing and tendering of HVAC Systems for builders, consulting engineers and end users.

Compiling and submission of tender documents.

Project Management of sites.

People Management Experience:

Must have at least 5 years management experience of running a multi-faceted team.

Must have the ability to mentor, encourage and drive staff productivity.

Must ensure that staff remain motivated.

Must be able to discipline staff when and if required to do so.

Must have a basic understanding of labour law.

Business Management Experience:

Must have at least 5 years experience in the management of a business or major division within a business.

Must have a clear understanding of the financial aspects of business.

Must have experience in strategic thinking and solutions within a business environment.

Must be able to present and report at board levels.

Must have the ability to deal with clients in a professional manner.

Must be able to find solutions for issues that arise from day to day.

Must be able to present HVAC solutions to clients.

Qualifications:

Candidate to have tertiary qualification in one of the following fields:

Mechanical Engineering:

Minimum of an N6 but preferably;

BTech Mechanical Engineering Degree or;

Mechanical Engineering Degree

Business Management:

BCom Degree or similar

Personal Traits:

Must have strong leadership qualities.

Must have excellent communication skills.

Must be confident.

Must have a clear understanding of the commercial side of a business.

Must be able to handle a very pressurized environment.

Must have the ability to think outside of the box.

Must be a person that takes accountability.

Must have a sense of urgency.

Must be able to handle conflict management well.

Must have the ability to offer strategies to improve the division.

Must be an extremely hard-working individual.

Must have a flair in dealing with customers.

Must have a passion for dealing with people.

Must be logical in their approach.

Must be able to identify problems before they arise and find solutions to these problems.

Must have a strong ability to resolving issues that arise

Job Spec:

The position will entail the following;

Full management function of a division within our business.

The team consists of sales executives, project managers, site foreman, Admin staff, sales engineers and field technicians and sub-contractors.

The team has a total of 30 employees currently.

Ensuring the team meets:

Sales targets.

Gross profit targets.

Expense targets.

Net Profit targets on a monthly basis.

Ensuring that the team carries out projects and jobs to the highest quality standards, which are to be within budget and specified time frames.

Interaction:

High Level Interaction:

Interacting with the financial manager, warehouse manager, CEO, divisional managers on a daily basis.

Low Level Interaction:

Meeting with team once per week regarding operations.

Meeting on sites with project managers and sales engineers.

Interacting with admin staff daily.

Interacting with technical staff on an ad-hoc basis.

Interacting with project managers and sales engineers on a daily basis.

Client Interaction:

Presenting solutions and proposals to clients.

Dealing and meeting with clients at high level to resolve issues.

Meeting clients on site on an ad-hoc basis.

Reporting Structure:

Direct reporting to Group CEO.

Desired Skills:

mechanical engineering

hvac poroect management

staff management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Market leader in design and supply of airconditioning and ventilation systems in the commercial, industrial and residential space.

