Mechanical Engineer HVAC

May 31, 2021

  • HVAC Experience:
  • Must have at least 5 years HVAC experience which is to include:
  • Design of HVAC Systems (Chilled Water Systems not a requirement)
  • Pricing and tendering of HVAC Systems for builders, consulting engineers and end users.
  • Compiling and submission of tender documents.
  • Project Management of sites.
  • People Management Experience:
  • Must have at least 5 years management experience of running a multi-faceted team.
  • Must have the ability to mentor, encourage and drive staff productivity.
  • Must ensure that staff remain motivated.
  • Must be able to discipline staff when and if required to do so.
  • Must have a basic understanding of labour law.
  • Business Management Experience:
  • Must have at least 5 years experience in the management of a business or major division within a business.
  • Must have a clear understanding of the financial aspects of business.
  • Must have experience in strategic thinking and solutions within a business environment.
  • Must be able to present and report at board levels.
  • Must have the ability to deal with clients in a professional manner.
  • Must be able to find solutions for issues that arise from day to day.
  • Must be able to present HVAC solutions to clients.
  • Qualifications:
  • Candidate to have tertiary qualification in one of the following fields:
  • Mechanical Engineering:
  • Minimum of an N6 but preferably;
  • BTech Mechanical Engineering Degree or;
  • Mechanical Engineering Degree
  • Business Management:
  • BCom Degree or similar
  • Personal Traits:
  • Must have strong leadership qualities.
  • Must have excellent communication skills.
  • Must be confident.
  • Must have a clear understanding of the commercial side of a business.
  • Must be able to handle a very pressurized environment.
  • Must have the ability to think outside of the box.
  • Must be a person that takes accountability.
  • Must have a sense of urgency.
  • Must be able to handle conflict management well.
  • Must have the ability to offer strategies to improve the division.
  • Must be an extremely hard-working individual.
  • Must have a flair in dealing with customers.
  • Must have a passion for dealing with people.
  • Must be logical in their approach.
  • Must be able to identify problems before they arise and find solutions to these problems.
  • Must have a strong ability to resolving issues that arise
  • Job Spec:
  • The position will entail the following;
  • Full management function of a division within our business.
  • The team consists of sales executives, project managers, site foreman, Admin staff, sales engineers and field technicians and sub-contractors.
  • The team has a total of 30 employees currently.
  • Ensuring the team meets:
  • Sales targets.
  • Gross profit targets.
  • Expense targets.
  • Net Profit targets on a monthly basis.
  • Ensuring that the team carries out projects and jobs to the highest quality standards, which are to be within budget and specified time frames.
  • Interaction:
  • High Level Interaction:
  • Interacting with the financial manager, warehouse manager, CEO, divisional managers on a daily basis.
  • Low Level Interaction:
  • Meeting with team once per week regarding operations.
  • Meeting on sites with project managers and sales engineers.
  • Interacting with admin staff daily.
  • Interacting with technical staff on an ad-hoc basis.
  • Interacting with project managers and sales engineers on a daily basis.
  • Client Interaction:
  • Presenting solutions and proposals to clients.
  • Dealing and meeting with clients at high level to resolve issues.
  • Meeting clients on site on an ad-hoc basis.
  • Reporting Structure:
  • Direct reporting to Group CEO.

Desired Skills:

  • mechanical engineering
  • hvac poroect management
  • staff management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Market leader in design and supply of airconditioning and ventilation systems in the commercial, industrial and residential space.

