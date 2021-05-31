Mid React Native Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Dev House in Pretoria seeks the coding talents of a self-driven Mid React Native Developer to combine the arts of user experience design and software development to produce rich, functional interfaces. You will also be expected to implement visual elements and their behaviours with user interactions, working with both Front and Backend Web Developers to build all client-side logic. You will also be bridging the gap between the visual elements and the server-side infrastructure, taking an active role on both sides, and defining how the application looks and functions. You must have 1-2 years experience developing mobile apps, strong React Native & JavaScript with their quirks and workarounds & your other tech tools should include ReactJS, RESTful Web Services, Gradle, Wepback & Git. Must be based in Pretoria.DUTIES:

Build mobile applications from scratch in both Android and iOS.

Develop new user-facing features.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize applications for maximum performance and scalability.

Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end services.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:

1-2 Years of experience developing mobile applications.

Strong understanding of React Native and JavaScript, their quirks and workarounds.

Good understanding of ReactJS, React-native and willingness to learn more frameworks and libraries.

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling and RESTful service consumption.

Familiarity with front-end build tools, Gradle and Webpack.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Advantageous

Android Studio and Java

xCode and Objective-c or Swift

*nix command line

Queueing patterns

Client-server architecture

Android OS and its style guidelines

iOS and its style guidelines

ATTRIBUTES:

The drive to constantly improve.

Perseverance to deliver amazing solutions.

A sense of humour.

