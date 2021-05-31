Para-Planner Port Elizabeth

May 31, 2021

Reports to: Head of Advisory

Purpose of role

  • Business development and para planning support for the Eastern Cape panel of Advisors and the regional Portfolio Manager.
  • Assist in developing, activating and executing on an Advisor’s prospecting plans.
  • Identify business development opportunities in each Advisor practice.
  • Ensuring each Partner supports and executes on the advisory processes.
  • Assisting advisors and advisors’ assistants to convert their businesses into the desired practice management and operating model as they convert into the company’s business model.
  • Assist in growing Assets under management for each Advisor.

Responsibilities

  • Manage the alignment and expectation management with the regional PM and all Advisors and their back offices as they convert into a new business environment and business model.
  • Identifying and developing client opportunities in each Advisors’ practice by looking at opportunities in each Advisors client database.
  • Execute client advisory plans and annual reviews on behalf and with the Advisors.
  • Assist in developing an Advisors’ value proposition and pricing framework.
  • Assist with Business Assessment tools (dashboards) and processes when evaluating each Advisors practice.
  • Business development activation and assistance at client and road show events.

Usage statistics and management Information

  • Monitor system usage statistics to assist back offices to work towards desired operating model and efficiencies. Compare practices against one another to harness efficiencies and best practices.
  • Assisting Advisors to reach their Advisory model targets and objectives

Competencies

  • Ability to function at a strategic level whilst fulfilling operational responsibilities
  • Deep-seated technical knowledge and skills to execute change management successfully
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • High client service orientation
  • Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data
  • Ability to effectively influence and persuade others
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Highly focussed on corporate goals and objectives
  • Emotional resilience
  • Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
  • Action orientated and takes initiative
  • Computer literacy: MSOffice (strong xls), xPlan, QlikView (advantage)

Qualifications and Experience

  • Appropriate tertiary qualification
  • Experience in financial services would be an advantage
  • Experience in Financial Planning would be an advantage (Certified Financial Planner would be a benefit)

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Advisor
  • CFP

Learn more/Apply for this position