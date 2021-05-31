Para-Planner Port Elizabeth

Reports to: Head of Advisory
Purpose of role
- Business development and para planning support for the Eastern Cape panel of Advisors and the regional Portfolio Manager.
- Assist in developing, activating and executing on an Advisor’s prospecting plans.
- Identify business development opportunities in each Advisor practice.
- Ensuring each Partner supports and executes on the advisory processes.
- Assisting advisors and advisors’ assistants to convert their businesses into the desired practice management and operating model as they convert into the company’s business model.
- Assist in growing Assets under management for each Advisor.
Responsibilities
- Manage the alignment and expectation management with the regional PM and all Advisors and their back offices as they convert into a new business environment and business model.
- Identifying and developing client opportunities in each Advisors’ practice by looking at opportunities in each Advisors client database.
- Execute client advisory plans and annual reviews on behalf and with the Advisors.
- Assist in developing an Advisors’ value proposition and pricing framework.
- Assist with Business Assessment tools (dashboards) and processes when evaluating each Advisors practice.
- Business development activation and assistance at client and road show events.
Usage statistics and management Information
- Monitor system usage statistics to assist back offices to work towards desired operating model and efficiencies. Compare practices against one another to harness efficiencies and best practices.
- Assisting Advisors to reach their Advisory model targets and objectives
Competencies
- Ability to function at a strategic level whilst fulfilling operational responsibilities
- Deep-seated technical knowledge and skills to execute change management successfully
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- High client service orientation
- Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data
- Ability to effectively influence and persuade others
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Highly focussed on corporate goals and objectives
- Emotional resilience
- Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
- Action orientated and takes initiative
- Computer literacy: MSOffice (strong xls), xPlan, QlikView (advantage)
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate tertiary qualification
- Experience in financial services would be an advantage
- Experience in Financial Planning would be an advantage (Certified Financial Planner would be a benefit)
Desired Skills:
- Financial Advisor
- CFP