Payroll Manager

May 31, 2021

Urgent Hire!

Minimum Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance
  • Payroll Certificate
  • 5 years Payroll administration experience
  • At least 3 years managerial experience
  • Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles
  • Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System, Sage VIP HR System,
  • Valid driver’s license

Preference given to:

African females, Coloured males / females, Indian males / females, Whites males and people living with disabilities

NB Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Payroll Administration
  • PFMA
  • Sage Payroll
  • Manage payroll
  • Payroll Accounting
  • payroll tax
  • treasury regulations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

