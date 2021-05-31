Payroll Manager

Urgent Hire!
Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance
- Payroll Certificate
- 5 years Payroll administration experience
- At least 3 years managerial experience
- Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles
- Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System, Sage VIP HR System,
- Valid driver’s license
Preference given to:
African females, Coloured males / females, Indian males / females, Whites males and people living with disabilities
NB Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Payroll Administration
- PFMA
- Sage Payroll
- Manage payroll
- Payroll Accounting
- payroll tax
- treasury regulations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma