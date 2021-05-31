Payroll Manager

Urgent Hire!

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance

Payroll Certificate

5 years Payroll administration experience

At least 3 years managerial experience

Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles

Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System, Sage VIP HR System,

Valid driver’s license

Preference given to:

African females, Coloured males / females, Indian males / females, Whites males and people living with disabilities

NB Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Payroll Administration

PFMA

Sage Payroll

Manage payroll

Payroll Accounting

payroll tax

treasury regulations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

