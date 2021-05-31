Payroll Manager

Payroll Manager – Rustenburg – Salary R780 000 per annum CTC – Permanent

North West

Duties:

Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures

Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and

implements to ensure adherence

Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of

newly appointed employees on the payroll system

Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance and

medical aids payments

Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity

and accuracy thereof

Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s

remuneration policies

Review and approve payroll deductions

Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims

Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information

confidential

Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as

quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s

Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year end

Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARS

and other regulatory authorities

Requirements/Qualifications Must Have

National Diploma in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance.

Payroll Certificate.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in payroll environment of which at least 3 years must be at a managerial level.

Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles.

Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System.

Sage VIP HR System.

Valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

payroll manager

North west

national diploma

payroll certificate

5 years experience in payroll

3 years managerial experience

PFMA

treasury regulations

financial principles

sage vip payroll system

Sage VIP HR System

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Public Sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position