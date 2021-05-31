Payroll Manager – Rustenburg – Salary R780 000 per annum CTC – Permanent
North West
Duties:
- Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures
- Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and
implements to ensure adherence
- Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of
newly appointed employees on the payroll system
- Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance and
medical aids payments
- Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity
and accuracy thereof
- Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s
remuneration policies
- Review and approve payroll deductions
- Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims
- Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information
confidential
- Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as
quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s
- Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year end
- Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARS
and other regulatory authorities
Requirements/Qualifications Must Have
- National Diploma in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance.
- Payroll Certificate.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in payroll environment of which at least 3 years must be at a managerial level.
- Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles.
- Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System.
- Sage VIP HR System.
- Valid driver’s license
About The Employer:
Public Sector
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid