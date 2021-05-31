Payroll Manager

May 31, 2021

Payroll Manager – Rustenburg – Salary R780 000 per annum CTC – Permanent

North West

Duties:

  • Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures
  • Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and

implements to ensure adherence

  • Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of

newly appointed employees on the payroll system

  • Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance and

medical aids payments

  • Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity

and accuracy thereof

  • Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s

remuneration policies

  • Review and approve payroll deductions
  • Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims
  • Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information

confidential

  • Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as

quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s

  • Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year end
  • Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARS

and other regulatory authorities
Requirements/Qualifications Must Have

  • National Diploma in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance.
  • Payroll Certificate.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in payroll environment of which at least 3 years must be at a managerial level.
  • Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles.
  • Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System.
  • Sage VIP HR System.
  • Valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • payroll manager
  • North west
  • national diploma
  • payroll certificate
  • 5 years experience in payroll
  • 3 years managerial experience
  • PFMA
  • treasury regulations
  • financial principles
  • sage vip payroll system
  • Sage VIP HR System

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Public Sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid

