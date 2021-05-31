- Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures
- Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and implements to ensure adherence
- Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of newly appointed employees on the payroll system
- Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance and medical aids payments
- Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity and accuracy thereof
- Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s remuneration policies
- Review and approve payroll deductions
- Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims
- Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential
- Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s
- Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year end
- Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARS and other regulatory authorities
Desired Skills:
- –
- Knowledge of PFMA
- Treasury regulations and financial principles –
- Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System
- Sage VIP HR System
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client based in Rustenburg is seeking the skills of an experience and qualified payroll manager to join their team. The suitable candidate would be reporting to the Finance Manager