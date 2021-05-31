Payroll Manager

Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures

Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and implements to ensure adherence

Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of newly appointed employees on the payroll system

Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance and medical aids payments

Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity and accuracy thereof

Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s remuneration policies

Review and approve payroll deductions

Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims

Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential

Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s

Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year end

Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARS and other regulatory authorities

Desired Skills:

–

Knowledge of PFMA

Treasury regulations and financial principles –

Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System

Sage VIP HR System

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client based in Rustenburg is seeking the skills of an experience and qualified payroll manager to join their team. The suitable candidate would be reporting to the Finance Manager

