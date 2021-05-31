Payroll Manager (P7) at Magalies Water Head Office (Rustenburg)

- National Diploma in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance
- Payroll Certificate.
- Minimum of 5 years experience in payroll environment of which at least 3 years must be at a managerial level.
- Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations, and financial principles.
- Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System, Sage VIP HR System, and a valid driver’s license
Duties:
- Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures
- Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and implements to ensure adherence
- Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of newly appointed employees on the payroll system
- Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance, and medical aids payments
- Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity and accuracy thereof
- Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s remuneration policies
- Review and approve payroll deductions
- Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims
- Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential
- Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s
- Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year-end
- Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARSand other regulatory authorities
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge of PFMA
- Treasury regulations and financial principles
- Sage VIP Payroll System
- Sage VIP HR System
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Payroll & Wages
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma