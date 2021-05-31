Payroll Manager (P7) at Magalies Water Head Office (Rustenburg)

May 31, 2021

  • National Diploma in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance
  • Payroll Certificate.
  • Minimum of 5 years experience in payroll environment of which at least 3 years must be at a managerial level.
  • Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations, and financial principles.
  • Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System, Sage VIP HR System, and a valid driver’s license

Duties:

  • Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures
  • Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and implements to ensure adherence
  • Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of newly appointed employees on the payroll system
  • Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance, and medical aids payments
  • Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity and accuracy thereof
  • Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s remuneration policies
  • Review and approve payroll deductions
  • Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims
  • Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential
  • Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s
  • Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year-end
  • Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARSand other regulatory authorities

Desired Skills:

  • Knowledge of PFMA
  • Treasury regulations and financial principles
  • Sage VIP Payroll System
  • Sage VIP HR System

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

