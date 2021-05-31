Payroll Manager Rustenburg

Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures
- Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and implements to ensure adherence
- Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of newly appointed employees on the payroll system
- Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance and medical aids payments
- Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity and accuracy thereof
- Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s remuneration policies
- Review and approve payroll deductions
- Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims
- Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential
- Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s
- Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year end
- Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARS and other regulatory authorities In order to be considered for appoint
Educational requirements:
National Diploma in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance.
Payroll Certificate.
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in payroll environment of which at least 3 years must be at a managerial level.
Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles.
Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System, Sage VIP HR System
Valid driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- Payroll
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Payroll & Wages
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Employer is a public sector entity