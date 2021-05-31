SCOPE OF WORK
DEPARTMENT
Process engineering
POSITION
Engineer
DURATION
5yrs or early termination based on permanent recruitment
QUALIFICATIONS
BSC mechanical or chemical engineering
ECSA Proffesional
FFFR Committee Member
ETAPRO or Process PI or VA View Process software knowledge
EXPERIENCE
5 years related experience
SOW
- Rankine Cycle
- Overall Thermal Efficiency
- Long Term Plant & Process Health Thermodynamics
- Process & Plant simulation studies Process CFD
- Heat transfer Combustion Process Chemistry Stoichiometry Control philosophy
- Energy conversion efficiency Gas and Flow dynamics Coal accounting
Process engineer, stationed as full time employee to:
- Investigate partial load losses as a top priority
- Optimise all tools as per corporate directives (ETAPRO, PI, PDS) Ensure compliance to related emission standards on a daily basis
- Perform daily quantity/quality verification of coal and projecting unit performance. Optimise Fuel oil usage whenever necessary
- Generate process outage SOW and Influence outage scope of work for opportunity maintenance and main outages
- Review Operating Technical specifications.
- Conduct feasibility studies relating to plant capacity, controllability and efficiency improvements.
- Perform pre-& post-outage process tests (load swings, capabilities etc.).as per ORI requirements
- Compiling process related guidelines and work instructions whenever necessary Daily optimization of the energy conversion process
- Investigate incidents of trips and major events such as load losses
- Alert system engineers and relevant departments of plant deviations and obtain feedback/update on resolution activities (such as modifications, projects and maintenance strategies).
Benefits
Efficiency improvement, reduce load losses, optimal productivity, coal saving, LTPH improvement, skill development, tech plan influence and enhancement, FFFR compliance, knowledge enhancement to all the stakeholders, correct process outage SOW.
Desired Skills:
- Process Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
State Owned Entity