Procurement Administrator at Bidvest Bank

Strategic buying and negotiations for the Fleet and Asset Finance Division.

Finance:

Generate Purchase Orders as per daily requests

Approval of Quotes

Requesting all HCV and equipment quotes from dealers (done on email)

Adjudicate pricing and make recommendations

In constant contact with suppliers measuring build time and ETA’s

Build and manage budgets against targets

Purchase mix report

Quote tracking report

Financial Reports

Committed Order Report on outstanding purchase orders

Outstanding Purchase order reports – Updates of Estimated delivery dates

Customer Centricity:

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal and external stakeholders

Interprets business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

Output results from ‘client servicing’ activities. Includes value of advice to customers and/ or stakeholders

Dealing with dealers, suppliers, and internal customers

Arranging meetings with dealers and suppliers

Build and maintain relationships with suppliers and clients

Operational Excellence:

Approval of quotes on the online quoting system

Loading of dealers to the online quoting system

Send updated disk drive for upload to the quoting system

Weekly updating of delivery dates on FleetActiv

Send KYS documents to companies to register the company as a supplier

Complete all required administration and filing as requiredHelp and advise account managers on vehicle selectionManage installation and de-installation of tracking system in company vehiclesMaintain and update company vehicles on master company vehicles listDraw up contracts and agreements with suppliers (terms, SLAs etc)

Learning and Growth:

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speedof information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area)

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

Support and drive the business’ core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Respond openly to feedback

Promote harmony and teamwork

Promote the sharing of knowledge

Show willingness to help others

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off of personal development plan

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plane

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

Desired Skills:

Excellent communical skills

Ability to negotiate establish and administer contracts

Analytical thinker

Decision maker

Initiative

Highly personable

Task driven with the ability to meet deadlines

Applied strategic thinking

Organised and structured

Ability to build and maintain relationships

Integrity

Independence

Excellence orientation

Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy

Financial acumen

Resourceful

Ability to work well under pressure

Problem solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

