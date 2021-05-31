Procurement Administrator at Bidvest Bank

Strategic buying and negotiations for the Fleet and Asset Finance Division.
Finance:
Generate Purchase Orders as per daily requests
Approval of Quotes
Requesting all HCV and equipment quotes from dealers (done on email)
Adjudicate pricing and make recommendations
In constant contact with suppliers measuring build time and ETA’s
Build and manage budgets against targets
Purchase mix report
Quote tracking report
Financial Reports
Committed Order Report on outstanding purchase orders
Outstanding Purchase order reports – Updates of Estimated delivery dates
Customer Centricity:
Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal and external stakeholders
Interprets business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
Output results from ‘client servicing’ activities. Includes value of advice to customers and/ or stakeholders
Dealing with dealers, suppliers, and internal customers
Arranging meetings with dealers and suppliers
Build and maintain relationships with suppliers and clients
Operational Excellence:
Approval of quotes on the online quoting system
Loading of dealers to the online quoting system
Send updated disk drive for upload to the quoting system
Weekly updating of delivery dates on FleetActiv
Send KYS documents to companies to register the company as a supplier
Complete all required administration and filing as requiredHelp and advise account managers on vehicle selectionManage installation and de-installation of tracking system in company vehiclesMaintain and update company vehicles on master company vehicles listDraw up contracts and agreements with suppliers (terms, SLAs etc)
Learning and Growth:
Contribution to making the department a great place to work
Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speedof information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area)
Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships
Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
Support and drive the business’ core values
Maintain a positive attitude and drive
Respond openly to feedback
Promote harmony and teamwork
Promote the sharing of knowledge
Show willingness to help others
Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
Take ownership for driving own career development
Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plane
Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
Desired Skills:
- Excellent communical skills
- Ability to negotiate establish and administer contracts
- Analytical thinker
- Decision maker
- Initiative
- Highly personable
- Task driven with the ability to meet deadlines
- Applied strategic thinking
- Organised and structured
- Ability to build and maintain relationships
- Integrity
- Independence
- Excellence orientation
- Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy
- Financial acumen
- Resourceful
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Problem solving skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma