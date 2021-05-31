Product Manager at Alos Holdings

Surgical Product Manager (Medical Device Industry)

Location: Gauteng.

Permanent

We are seeking a candidate who has had clinical experience in the perioperative space in the hospital and is currently working in a product-facing role to join our marketing team.

The Product Manager will be responsible for both the operational management and product marketing for a range of surgical products. Job Description The Product Manager will be responsible for:

Managing a range of products throughout their product lifecycles.

Ordering and managing stock.

Reviewing and signing off quotes.

Building and managing company budgets.

Forecasting sales and profits.

Managing customer contracts. Managing complaints.

Defining the product marketing plan to deliver winning products.

Working with the sales, marketing, and customer service teams to ensure revenue and customer satisfaction goals are constantly met.

The Product Manager’s job includes ensuring that the product and marketing efforts support the company’s overall strategy and goals. This is a very hands-on role where the Product Manager will ultimately be solely responsible for the total management of the product portfolio. This includes doing the following tasks themselves rather than relying on a team to prepare it for them: compiling data from internal systems or through market research, completing data analysis, providing trend analysis and recommendations, filling in product specifications into RFQ/RFP/Tender documentation and many other tasks.

Marketing Requirement

Plan & manage the successful execution of quarterly and strategically driven marketing/sales campaigns

Measure the effectiveness and outcomes of campaigns on a consistent and ongoing basis

Create user training and ongoing support documentation, and facilitate training sessions

Ensure the product features and benefits of each product are successfully marketed across all available communications channels

Compile and write monthly sales & marketing reports for internal and use and principle suppliers

Be a true brand & product champion

Deliver monthly forecast and supplier reports

Develop sales tools and collateral Education & Skills Requirements:

Marketing or Business Management Qualification

Experience working in the perioperative space in hospitals (Required)

Conducting market, customer, competitor & gap analysis

Developing the core positioning, strategy, vision and messaging for products

Developing and managing products throughout their product lifecycles

Defining and executing product portfolio strategy

Developing and executing product marketing plans

Advanced Excel Skills

Excellent attention to detail

Numeracy skills combined with an inquiring analytical mind

Self-motivated, with excellent time and project management skills

Accepts responsibility and self-manages while delegating tasks as appropriate

Ability to work well under pressure and collaborate with a multi-faceted team

Ability to travel nationally as business needs demand

Experience in working with CRM programs, ideally Goldmine

Kindly forward CV and Certification to [Email Address Removed]

