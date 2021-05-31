Product Manager at Alos Holdings

Surgical Product Manager (Medical Device Industry)
Location: Gauteng.
Permanent
We are seeking a candidate who has had clinical experience in the perioperative space in the hospital and is currently working in a product-facing role to join our marketing team.
The Product Manager will be responsible for both the operational management and product marketing for a range of surgical products. Job Description The Product Manager will be responsible for:
- Managing a range of products throughout their product lifecycles.
- Ordering and managing stock.
- Reviewing and signing off quotes.
- Building and managing company budgets.
- Forecasting sales and profits.
- Managing customer contracts. Managing complaints.
- Defining the product marketing plan to deliver winning products.
- Working with the sales, marketing, and customer service teams to ensure revenue and customer satisfaction goals are constantly met.
The Product Manager’s job includes ensuring that the product and marketing efforts support the company’s overall strategy and goals. This is a very hands-on role where the Product Manager will ultimately be solely responsible for the total management of the product portfolio. This includes doing the following tasks themselves rather than relying on a team to prepare it for them: compiling data from internal systems or through market research, completing data analysis, providing trend analysis and recommendations, filling in product specifications into RFQ/RFP/Tender documentation and many other tasks.
Marketing Requirement
- Plan & manage the successful execution of quarterly and strategically driven marketing/sales campaigns
- Measure the effectiveness and outcomes of campaigns on a consistent and ongoing basis
- Create user training and ongoing support documentation, and facilitate training sessions
- Ensure the product features and benefits of each product are successfully marketed across all available communications channels
- Compile and write monthly sales & marketing reports for internal and use and principle suppliers
- Be a true brand & product champion
- Deliver monthly forecast and supplier reports
- Develop sales tools and collateral Education & Skills Requirements:
- Marketing or Business Management Qualification
- Experience working in the perioperative space in hospitals (Required)
- Conducting market, customer, competitor & gap analysis
- Developing the core positioning, strategy, vision and messaging for products
- Developing and managing products throughout their product lifecycles
- Defining and executing product portfolio strategy
- Developing and executing product marketing plans
- Advanced Excel Skills
- Excellent attention to detail
- Numeracy skills combined with an inquiring analytical mind
- Self-motivated, with excellent time and project management skills
- Accepts responsibility and self-manages while delegating tasks as appropriate
- Ability to work well under pressure and collaborate with a multi-faceted team
- Ability to travel nationally as business needs demand
- Experience in working with CRM programs, ideally Goldmine
Kindly forward CV and Certification to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Marketing Management
- Marketing Strategy
- Market analysis
- Product Launch
- Lead Product Management
- Product managing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Product Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma