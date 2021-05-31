Project Manager

Are you a Project Manager that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?

Our Client, based in Cape Town, currently seeks a Project Manager to join their dynamic team.

Experience required working with:

Changes to Master Data

Delivery Methods

Order Management

Goods Issuing

Collector Details

Integrations with Hybris and picking applications

PLEASE NOTE: This job is fully remote.

Desired Skills:

S4

hana

retail

logistics

master data

CAR

e-commerce

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

