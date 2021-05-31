Project Manager

May 31, 2021

Are you a Project Manager that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?

Our Client, based in Cape Town, currently seeks a Project Manager to join their dynamic team.

Experience required working with:

  • Changes to Master Data
  • Delivery Methods
  • Order Management
  • Goods Issuing
  • Collector Details
  • Integrations with Hybris and picking applications

PLEASE NOTE: This job is fully remote.

Desired Skills:

  • S4
  • hana
  • retail
  • logistics
  • master data
  • CAR
  • e-commerce

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

