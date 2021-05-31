Are you a Project Manager that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?
Our Client, based in Cape Town, currently seeks a Project Manager to join their dynamic team.
Experience required working with:
- Changes to Master Data
- Delivery Methods
- Order Management
- Goods Issuing
- Collector Details
- Integrations with Hybris and picking applications
PLEASE NOTE: This job is fully remote.
Desired Skills:
- S4
- hana
- retail
- logistics
- master data
- CAR
- e-commerce
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma