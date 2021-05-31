Project Manager

To implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs. Lead the planning and implementation of project
? Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals and deliverables
? Plan and schedule project timelines
? Track project deliverables using appropriate tools
? Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders
? Present reports defining project progress, problems and solutions
? Develop full scale project plans
? Provide direction and support to project team
? Project evaluations and assessment of results
* Provide timely and accurate reports on projects
? Establish and maintain the necessary relationships to execute projects
? Provide specialised and technical support to internal and external stakeholders to ensure achievement of project objectives
? Establish and monitor healthy, diverse internal and external relations and implement remedial actions where required, in the achievement of functional goals
? Ensure SLAs are complete and available, and escalate deviations to relevant parties
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft EPM ? PMBOK / Prince 2
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years