Project Manager

To implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs. Lead the planning and implementation of project

? Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals and deliverables

? Plan and schedule project timelines

? Track project deliverables using appropriate tools

? Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders

? Present reports defining project progress, problems and solutions

? Develop full scale project plans

? Provide direction and support to project team

? Project evaluations and assessment of results

* Provide timely and accurate reports on projects

? Establish and maintain the necessary relationships to execute projects

? Provide specialised and technical support to internal and external stakeholders to ensure achievement of project objectives

? Establish and monitor healthy, diverse internal and external relations and implement remedial actions where required, in the achievement of functional goals

? Ensure SLAs are complete and available, and escalate deviations to relevant parties

Desired Skills:

Microsoft EPM ? PMBOK / Prince 2

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

