Python Developer

Our client, who is in the Fianancial Services industry, is looking for a Developer to join on a contract basis.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma / Degree.

2 – 3 years’ expereince in a simialr role.

Good knowledge of Python and JavaScript.

Create automations, using Selenium.

Make tweaks and create a new system that feeds in the customer data into the system.

Desired Skills:

Python

JavaScript

Selenium

Automations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

