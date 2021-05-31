Python Developer

Our client, who is in the Fianancial Services industry, is looking for a Developer to join on a contract basis.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree.
- 2 – 3 years’ expereince in a simialr role.
- Good knowledge of Python and JavaScript.
- Create automations, using Selenium.
- Make tweaks and create a new system that feeds in the customer data into the system.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- JavaScript
- Selenium
- Automations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric