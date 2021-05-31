Python Developer

May 31, 2021

Our client, who is in the Fianancial Services industry, is looking for a Developer to join on a contract basis.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree.
  • 2 – 3 years’ expereince in a simialr role.
  • Good knowledge of Python and JavaScript.
  • Create automations, using Selenium.
  • Make tweaks and create a new system that feeds in the customer data into the system.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • JavaScript
  • Selenium
  • Automations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position