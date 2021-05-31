Python Software Developer at Ntice Search

This role is for a client if ours, an established direct selling company, and they are looking for a passionate and initiative-focused Back-end Developer who will assist in the building, maintaining, and improving our back-end applications and processes.Duties

Developing and maintaining applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python

Odoo customisation and extension, typically in Python

Integration to other systems via APIs, in particular building an integration layer between WhatsApp messaging and Odoo

Be involved in the implementation of DevOps practices including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture

Being involved and participating in the overall application lifecycle

Collaborating with Front-end developers and other team members

Define and communicate technical and design requirements

Provide training, help and support to other team members

Build high-quality, reusable, testable and efficient code

Develop functional and sustainable web applications with clean code

Integration of data storage solutions including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Learn/follow new and emerging technologies

Stay up to date with current best practices

Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers, developers and system administrators

Requirements

BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field

4 years of experience as a Back-end developer

4 years of experience with programming Python

Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask) an advantage

Familiarity with an ORM (Object Relational Mapper) library

Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system

Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture

Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3

Understanding of security compliance

Knowledge of user authentication and authorisation between multiple systems, servers, and environments

Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python

Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes

Strong unit test and debugging skills

Proficient understanding of git for code versioning

Strong Linux experience is an advantage

Cloud architecture experience is an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position