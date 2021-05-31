Quality Assurance Manager (Food Services) at Headhunters

Our East London based client, a market leader who operates in the food services production space and supplies into the FMCG industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced and assertive Quality Assurance Manager (QAM) to their dynamic and progressive team. This is a senior management position with a commensurate cost to company package. An awesome career opportunity awaits.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Determining, negotiating and agreeing on in-house quality procedures, standards and specifications
- Ensure that all processes contributing to the performance are conducted properly
- Manage and maintain databases for quality systems
- Recording, analysing and distributing statistical information for monthly operational quality assurance reports, and quality trends
- Report the status of quality levels of staff, systems and production activities
- Manage and evaluate incidents, general and CMS queries and complaints, providing a feedback for training purposes
- Document internal quality assurance processes
- Communicate any critical compliance risk noted from the activities to senior management
- Provide leadership and strategy in line with departments quality objectives
- Highlight all errors identified and address same with relevant staff.
- Highlight recurring errors, address and provide solutions working in conjunction with all unit managers.
- Propose solutions to improve service levels and productivity to management.
- Acting as a catalyst for change and improvement in performance and quality; driving a high -performance culture within the organisation
- Determining training needs through root cause analysis and quality trends
- Suggest interventions needed including training where necessary.
- Conduct workshop and coaching sessions where necessary according to developmental needs.
- Review all weekly and monthly reports, highlight problem areas and recommend action to be taken to improve departmental services.
- Ability to research and analyse market structure, segmentation and competition;
- Propensity toward service centric, consultative solutions based sales and account management
- Extensive account management experience in the industry;
- Strong understanding of industry industry trends and technologies
- Strong commercial awareness / business acumen.
- Ensure that quality management systems comply with regulatory requirements
- Establish goals and objectives for self and team and implement accordingly to help support / improve job performance.
- Analysis of risk and implementation of corrective actions
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- Matric plus Bachelors degree or equivalent experience
- Dairy experience
- Industry knowledge is a requirement for this position
- QA qualification and experience (4 years)
- Professional background in Quality Management or related subjects.
- Minimum 2-4 years experience holding a similar management position within a quality management environment.
- Sound Knowledge of ISO quality systems
- Computer literacy: Ms Word, Excel and email
- Systems/IT interest or knowledge an advantage
ATTRIBUTES:
- Must be assertive and steadfast
- Experienced in managing a team and ensuring optimal efficiencies (output) from this team
- Strong problem solving skills
- Evolution and QMS systems, Report Writing- Good writing Skills Computer Proficiency
- Ability to work across all levels, functions and regions and cross-functionally.
- Demonstrate organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks with different priorities
- Excellent inter-personal, self-motivational and negotiating skills
- Computer, analytical problem solving, planning/organizational, interpersonal/ teamwork, negotiation and leadership skills are necessary.
- Ability to coordinate various processes simultaneously.