Quantity Surveyor / Estimating Assistant at Headhunters

Our client based in George is currently looking to employ an junior Quantity Surveyor (qualified) / Estimating Assistant to their dynamic team.

Qualifications :

Minimum qualification : QS qualification

Other :

2 – 3 years experience in a similar role

Strong admin skills

Strong MS Excel skills – must be able to use “if” functions, “v-lookups” and “pivot tables”

Experience gained in costing and estimating

Ability to accurately measure

Site visits and site engagement experience

Must show / display leadership skills / traits

Must be a team player

Must have a valid drivers license

Company vehicle provided for site visits / business usage.

