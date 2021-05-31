Our client in the building and construction sector is looking for a Receiving Clerk to manage the receiving by the business of all trading stock delivered to the premises by suppliers or their agents or company staff as well as returns of goods by customers in accordance with the systems established by the company.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Stock receiving
- Obtain Delivery Notes
- Match delivery notes to order forms
- Monitor stock
- Locating, binning and displaying of Stock
- Report on Damaged Stock
- Monitor Delivering of Stock
- Ensure that goods are correctly priced
- Manage Buyouts
- Manage Returned goods
- Stock labelling and Binning
- Housekeeping
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- 1years’ experience in a similar role
- Pick stock in a distribution centre
- Move, pack and maintain stock
- Receive stock into a distribution centre
- Count stock for a stock-take
- Dispatch stock from a distribution centre
- Basic computer skills
Desired Skills:
- Stock Control
- Computer Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Dispatch & Receiving
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric