Receiving Clerk

Our client in the building and construction sector is looking for a Receiving Clerk to manage the receiving by the business of all trading stock delivered to the premises by suppliers or their agents or company staff as well as returns of goods by customers in accordance with the systems established by the company.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Stock receiving

Obtain Delivery Notes

Match delivery notes to order forms

Monitor stock

Locating, binning and displaying of Stock

Report on Damaged Stock

Obtain delivery notes

Monitor Delivering of Stock

Ensure that goods are correctly priced

Manage Buyouts

Manage Returned goods

Stock labelling and Binning

Housekeeping

Requirements:

Grade 12

1years’ experience in a similar role

Pick stock in a distribution centre

Move, pack and maintain stock

Receive stock into a distribution centre

Count stock for a stock-take

Dispatch stock from a distribution centre

Basic computer skills

Desired Skills:

Stock Control

Computer Skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Dispatch & Receiving

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

