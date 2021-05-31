Regional Manager

May 31, 2021

Regional Manager with broad and significant financial services industry experience, preferably in the distribution and/or broker environment (Wealth), required to manage the KZN region in terms of marketing strategy, increases market share and profitability, managing revenue targets, recruiting and vesting of Adviser Offices.

Minimum requirements:

  • Financial Degree and/or CFP required
  • RE1 essential
  • Financial services industry experience, preferably within distribution and/or broker environment essential
  • Financial services products, regulatory legislative and compliance knowledge essential
  • Leadership and previous management experience essential

Responsibilities:

  • Regional management of Kwazulu Natal Wealth region, reporting to Head: Distribution Wealth
  • Manage region in terms of marketing strategy, increasing market share and profitability
  • Managing revenue targets
  • Recruitment and vesting of Adviser Offices
  • Manage the advice, compliance and financial risks associated with Financial Advisers
  • Manage change and business innovation per Adviser office
  • Manage expensed and operational budgets
  • Build partnerships, networks and business expansion
  • Talent identification and development
  • People management

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • CFP
  • Regional Manager
  • Wealth
  • RE1
  • financial services
  • broker
  • Area Management
  • Operations responsibility

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

