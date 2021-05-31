Regional Manager

Regional Manager with broad and significant financial services industry experience, preferably in the distribution and/or broker environment (Wealth), required to manage the KZN region in terms of marketing strategy, increases market share and profitability, managing revenue targets, recruiting and vesting of Adviser Offices.

Minimum requirements:

Financial Degree and/or CFP required

RE1 essential

Financial services industry experience, preferably within distribution and/or broker environment essential

Financial services products, regulatory legislative and compliance knowledge essential

Leadership and previous management experience essential

Responsibilities:

Regional management of Kwazulu Natal Wealth region, reporting to Head: Distribution Wealth

Manage region in terms of marketing strategy, increasing market share and profitability

Managing revenue targets

Recruitment and vesting of Adviser Offices

Manage the advice, compliance and financial risks associated with Financial Advisers

Manage change and business innovation per Adviser office

Manage expensed and operational budgets

Build partnerships, networks and business expansion

Talent identification and development

People management

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

