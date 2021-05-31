Regional Manager with broad and significant financial services industry experience, preferably in the distribution and/or broker environment (Wealth), required to manage the KZN region in terms of marketing strategy, increases market share and profitability, managing revenue targets, recruiting and vesting of Adviser Offices.
Minimum requirements:
- Financial Degree and/or CFP required
- RE1 essential
- Financial services industry experience, preferably within distribution and/or broker environment essential
- Financial services products, regulatory legislative and compliance knowledge essential
- Leadership and previous management experience essential
Responsibilities:
- Regional management of Kwazulu Natal Wealth region, reporting to Head: Distribution Wealth
- Manage region in terms of marketing strategy, increasing market share and profitability
- Managing revenue targets
- Recruitment and vesting of Adviser Offices
- Manage the advice, compliance and financial risks associated with Financial Advisers
- Manage change and business innovation per Adviser office
- Manage expensed and operational budgets
- Build partnerships, networks and business expansion
- Talent identification and development
- People management
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- CFP
- Regional Manager
- Wealth
- RE1
- financial services
- broker
- Area Management
- Operations responsibility
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree