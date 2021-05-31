Remuneration and Benefits Manager

Minimum requirements:
- SARA registration
- Degree in Human Sciences or equivalent
- 5 10 years experience in remuneration and benefits in a unionized, industrial business environment in a specialist, supervisor, or senior role with specific reference to the related leadership competencies
- Previous experience working with the Paterson grading system
- Sound knowledge of legislative requirements
- Code 08 / EB license
Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Develop remuneration and benefits implementation plans aligned to the achievement of the businesss strategic objectives.
- Provide remunerations and benefits services across the company whilst upholding the companys remuneration philosophy.
- Communication with 3rd party vendors with regards to benefits and payment.
- Ensure sound and effective financial management practices within the remuneration and benefits portfolio.
- Efficiently manage expatriate issues as required.
- Actively engage in business improvement practices related to the remuneration and benefits portfolio.
- Provide effective and efficient reporting which enables strategic decision-making.
- Build solid customer and supplier relationships.
- Manage key stakeholders effectively.
- Stay abreast of legislative updates and best practices within the field of reward.
Personal Attributes
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Highly energetic
- Adaptable
- Attention to detail orientated.
- High sense of urgency
- Driven