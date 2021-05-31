Remuneration and Benefits Manager

May 31, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • SARA registration
  • Degree in Human Sciences or equivalent
  • 5 10 years experience in remuneration and benefits in a unionized, industrial business environment in a specialist, supervisor, or senior role with specific reference to the related leadership competencies
  • Previous experience working with the Paterson grading system
  • Sound knowledge of legislative requirements
  • Code 08 / EB license

Responsibilities but not limited to:

  • Develop remuneration and benefits implementation plans aligned to the achievement of the businesss strategic objectives.
  • Provide remunerations and benefits services across the company whilst upholding the companys remuneration philosophy.
  • Communication with 3rd party vendors with regards to benefits and payment.
  • Ensure sound and effective financial management practices within the remuneration and benefits portfolio.
  • Efficiently manage expatriate issues as required.
  • Actively engage in business improvement practices related to the remuneration and benefits portfolio.
  • Provide effective and efficient reporting which enables strategic decision-making.
  • Build solid customer and supplier relationships.
  • Manage key stakeholders effectively.
  • Stay abreast of legislative updates and best practices within the field of reward.

Personal Attributes

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Highly energetic
  • Adaptable
  • Attention to detail orientated.
  • High sense of urgency
  • Driven

