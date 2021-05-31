Remuneration and Benefits Manager

Minimum requirements:

SARA registration

Degree in Human Sciences or equivalent

5 10 years experience in remuneration and benefits in a unionized, industrial business environment in a specialist, supervisor, or senior role with specific reference to the related leadership competencies

Previous experience working with the Paterson grading system

Sound knowledge of legislative requirements

Code 08 / EB license

Responsibilities but not limited to:

Develop remuneration and benefits implementation plans aligned to the achievement of the businesss strategic objectives.

Provide remunerations and benefits services across the company whilst upholding the companys remuneration philosophy.

Communication with 3rd party vendors with regards to benefits and payment.

Ensure sound and effective financial management practices within the remuneration and benefits portfolio.

Efficiently manage expatriate issues as required.

Actively engage in business improvement practices related to the remuneration and benefits portfolio.

Provide effective and efficient reporting which enables strategic decision-making.

Build solid customer and supplier relationships.

Manage key stakeholders effectively.

Stay abreast of legislative updates and best practices within the field of reward.

Personal Attributes

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Highly energetic

Adaptable

Attention to detail orientated.

High sense of urgency

Driven

