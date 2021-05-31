Research Assistant (12 Month Contract) HSEI

A Research Assistant (12 Month Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (HSEI) in Centurion – Gauteng.

Background

The Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (HSEI), based at the University of the Witwatersrand, studies enablement amongst individual patients, patient populations, health services and health systems with a particular focus on underserved or vulnerable populations. The aim is to help South Africa and African underserved and vulnerable populations and their national health systems realize their true potential. HSEI supports national health systems through healthcare delivery redesign, professional advice and research guided by our motto Dignity through healthcare.

We seek a dynamic, enthusiastic and self-motivated quantitative senior researcher to be part of our health economics research portfolio. Research in this portfolio focuses on the costing studies, cost-effectiveness and benefits of healthcare interventions, health systems and health policy particularly those related to hospital services and cancer care. Successful applicants will develop and lead studies and analyze and publish data from research projects on research questions that contribute to the evidence-based for improving access to and delivery of health services.

Main purpose of the job

To design and implement research projects, analyze the research data, and publish research findings

Location

Centurion

Key performance areas

Explore and identify research areas within the HSEI Programmes

In collaboration with the principal investigator assist with protocol development

Review literature, develop methodologies and research tools for conducting research

In collaboration with Principal Investigator determine resources necessary to accomplish study objectives and procedures

Assist in the submission of protocol for ethical review for various sites/ stakeholders

Develop and update workflow schedule/timeline for the implementation of the study

Recruit and retain research participants and coordinate communication about research/ activities with partner site actors

Introduce and explain the study to potential subjects (study objectives and protocol) and arrange interviews, either in person or by telephone (as per study protocol)

Participate in Data Collection as the study requires

Maintain accurate data records (e.g., interviews, surveys, etc.) safeguarding of the confidentiality of subjects, as necessary

Clean data, transcribe interviews, code, and verify data in accordance with specified research protocol, capture data into an electronic database (or statistical analysis software and/or spreadsheet application for subsequent analysis)

Perform regular back-ups to ensure data preservation and retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested

Assist with study monitoring and preliminary analysis of data

Perform descriptive, multivariate statistical analyses of data, using computer software

Assist with preparation of dissemination reports, abstracts, manuscripts, and presentation of research findings.

Assist in the preparation of progress reports for the Principal Investigator, senior researchers, and funder

Present research findings to the Project Management Office and all relevant stakeholders

Perform other duties as required

Participate in the identification of areas of collaboration for Research activities for the unit

Assists in the management actors involved in the research collaborations of the unit

Follow-up on progress and the development of research activities emanating from partnerships

Create a database of research partnerships for the unit, with an indication of partner roles and responsibilities and envisioned outcomes for the partnerships

Required minimum education and training

Honours degree in Public Health, Economics, Social Science, Development Studies, Social Development Studies

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Sound understanding of the South African public health system, low resource settings and academic research (human research study design and statistical analysis)

Competent in using data analysis software or aptitude/willingness to learn

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Able to communicate well, both written and spoken

Self-motivated, and able to work well independently as well as part of a multidisciplinary team

Ability to handle multiple tasks and reporting to more than one supervisor

National and international travel and overtime/weekends may be required from time to time

Able to work in challenging field environments

Work in a highly pressurized environment

Liaise effectively with the Senior management team, research team members and support staff as well as with collaborators

Required minimum work experience

Minimum of three (3) years of professional experience working in the health sector or conducting health-related research

Understanding health systems, public health, and health policy

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 07 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

