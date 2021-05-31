Sales Agents at Exhilarate

Contact center Exhilarate in Westville, Essex Terrace Park is now hiring.
We are in search of vibrant, cold calling sales agents. We want people with a proven track record of success in selling.
Full training is provided
We offer
Uncapped Comm
Full onsite training
Unlimited Self driven GROWTH opportunity (Career PLUS Financial)
Weekly incentives
You will need:
Certified Matric copy / NQF Level 4 certificate
Certified ID copy
*Fluent in English / Afrikaans
This opportunity offers excellent earning potential and progression for the right candidate. If you have the drive and ability to succeed in the sales environment this could be your next career move.
If you feel you have what it takes to grow within a sales business contact us now on [Phone Number Removed]; or WhatsApp [Phone Number Removed];. Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Excellent communication skills
- Fluent in English
- Closing Deals
- Sales Person
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Call Centre
- Less than 1 year Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric