Sales Agents at Exhilarate

Contact center Exhilarate in Westville, Essex Terrace Park is now hiring.

We are in search of vibrant, cold calling sales agents. We want people with a proven track record of success in selling.

Full training is provided

We offer

Uncapped Comm

Full onsite training

Unlimited Self driven GROWTH opportunity (Career PLUS Financial)

Weekly incentives

You will need:

Certified Matric copy / NQF Level 4 certificate

Certified ID copy

*Fluent in English / Afrikaans

This opportunity offers excellent earning potential and progression for the right candidate. If you have the drive and ability to succeed in the sales environment this could be your next career move.

If you feel you have what it takes to grow within a sales business contact us now on [Phone Number Removed]; or WhatsApp [Phone Number Removed]; . Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

good communication

Closing Deals

leadership skills.

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Call Centre

1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

