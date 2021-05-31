Sales and Marketing Intern at Chavda International Pty Ltd

Preference to Portuguese speaking applicants

Sales and Marketing persons required.

Persons must note the following:

1) Must be able to source and Procure material WORLDWIDE

2) Be able to Calculate and work with all foreign currencies

3) Be presentable and be able to travel into remote areas on the continent

4) Be very good in accounting and maths

5) Portuguese and an added advantage / or Brazilian Portuguese

6) Be able to work VERY LONG hours including Saturdays

7) Able to communicate clearly and FLUENT in English

8) No smoking environment

9) Strict Ethics, you will be subjected to a polygraph and fingerprints prior to employment

10) Must know INCOTERMS

E commerce and data capturing ability with a typing speed of at least 60 wpm essential

If you do NOT make the above criteria please do not apply.

IF you do not have a response within 30 days please note your application has been considered unsuccesful.

If interested , please reply to [Email Address Removed] replying to below questions:

Pre interview questions

Are you currently employed? If so, what is your notice period?

What is your current salary?

What is salary expectation? What is the minimum salary you would accept?

Could you please attached a copy of your current or last payslip?

Are you willing to work overtime should the need arise? e.g. working after working hours and Saturdays.

Our office hours are Monday to Thursday From 7:30 to 5:30 with 1 hour lunch, Friday 7:30 to 4:30 with half an hour lunch, is these hours are ok

with you?

We are based in Sandton please see below in signature our office address, is the distance okay with you?

Are you able to type faster than 55 to words per minute? (Typing speed test will be carried out) yes

Do you have your own transport?

Are you proficient (read, write & speak) in Portuguese? , or any other languages

Do you smoke?

Please attach a photo of yourself.

Please also send copy of latest cv

Please have a look at our corporate video on [URL Removed]

If you have received these questions before please ignore.

Desired Skills:

Portuguese

excel

marketing

quotes

exports

incoterms

proformas

good typing skills

Data Capture

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are an INDEPENDENT Global Procurement Company specializing in procuring anything and everything for mining and construction companies in Africa.

South Africa is the business gateway to Africa and we are your gateway for procurement and logistic services in Africa.

