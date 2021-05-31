Sales Representative at Jotun

Support Sales manager to achieve sales target by managing relationships with customers, pursuing profitable growth opportunities in assigned customer accounts, thereby contributing to the sales turnover.

Support to develop customer account plans for all assigned customers by identifying the relevant customer needs, prioritising initiatives and company resources, in order to meet customers’ needs and maintain a high level of customer satisfaction.

Monitor the progress of projects, deliveries or accounts closely with customers and contractors, resolving problems, responding to queries (technical and commercial) as well as inspecting painting progress in order to ensure project completion on agreed time and to obtain optimum coating performance.

Promote products, services and solutions to owners and consultants through regular visits, product presentations and follow ups, respond to inquiries to recommend and ensure Jotun is specified for the projects thus creating sales opportunity for the company.

Follow-up on projects within allocated geographical territories and concept markets by coordinating and monitoring closely with project personnel to ensure Jotun products are used in order to achieve sales budget.

Monitor collections to ensure customer payment is received within agreed term to achieve budgeted days outstanding.

Liaising with the client market and responding to sales and technical enquiries, introducing new products and monitoring projects in accordance to specifications.

Meets personal sales and contribution targets, focusing on small to moderate accounts which are stable in nature through the effective application of Jotun sales tools and sales techniques.

Prepares and delivers presentations and proposals to win new business and / or increase sales turnover and profitability with existing customers. Assists with securing orders for larger projects in conjunction with others as appropriate.

Participates in sales meetings to develop and obtain information on sales objectives, new products, technical problems and market knowledge etc

Desired Skills:

Sales Development

Sales

Sales Rep

Sales Representative

coatings

Sales targets

Direct Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

