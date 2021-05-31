SAP BW Functional Analyst

May 31, 2021

Qualifications:

  • 3 Year Diploma/Degree or equivalent
  • Relevant SAP BW / HANA certification (advantageous)

Experience:

  • 3-5 years experience in SAP BW on HANA or SAP BW/4HANA
  • 5+ years experience in SAP BW in total
  • 2+ years experience in native HANA views (combination of data loads and reporting relevant calculation and/or script-based views)

Knowledge & Skills:

  • LSA++ design methodology End-to-End testing methods
  • Performance tuning of BW and HANA objects Problem solving
  • Organizational and time management skills
  • Decision-making
  • Documentation skills

Job objectives:

Solution Development:

  • Develop web and client-based decision support solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts.
  • The primary responsibility of the BW FA is to design solutions that run off the SAP BW platform.
  • This involves taking requirements from various inputs, and translating those into technical design documents.
  • There is also an expectation that the BW FA will develop solutions where capacity allows.

Creation of technical specs

  • Quality Control / Peer review of solutions developed
  • Proactive solution design for SAP BW system, not only responding to business requests
  • Development of BW content
  • Development of HANA content
  • Development and implementation of high-volume batch and/or real time data loads.
  • Integration to various systems, both SAP and non-SAP

Service Delivery:

  • Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including:
  • Troubleshoot data and system related issues Identify problems and propose changes
  • Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues
  • Design & implement changes to existing systems
  • Design & implement new solutions

Talent Development:

  • Coach and mentor junior staff.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • No benefits offered with this contract

