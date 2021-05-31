Secretary III at Adams & Adams

May 31, 2021

Duties and responsibilities

  • Prepare Trademark recordal and renewal applications together with certificates and notices for lodging with the various registries
  • Create new Trademarks records as well as update existing records on Patricia
  • Type correspondence in response to the Registrars queries or official actions
  • File South African and Foreign recordal and renewal applications
  • Capturing of history on computer records
  • Communicate regularly with the Search Clerks and other individuals at the Trademark Office
  • Attend to accounting matters (re: queries) and chase up outstanding accounts with clients
  • Capture invoices and credit notes
  • Create and print Trademark listings
  • Open files and attend to correspondence
  • Prepare worldwide quotes and responses to general queries
  • Answer telephone calls
  • Diarise files and handle routine correspondence
  • Deal with urgent matters promptly and efficiently and ensuring all urgent tasks are completed timeously

About The Employer:

Skills and knowledge

  • Typing speed of 50 – 60 wpm with excellent dictation skills

  • Fully conversant in English

  • Excellent telephone etiquette

  • Ability to deal with files independently

  • Ability to handle volumes, work under pressure and to use initiative

  • Ability to prioritise and work meticulously

  • Ability to handle information related to the department with confidentiality

  • Good administrative skills

Qualification/s

  • Matric or equivalent qualification

  • Secretarial Diploma would be advantageous

  • Minimum of 8 years legal secretarial experience

