Secretary III at Adams & Adams

Duties and responsibilities
- Prepare Trademark recordal and renewal applications together with certificates and notices for lodging with the various registries
- Create new Trademarks records as well as update existing records on Patricia
- Type correspondence in response to the Registrars queries or official actions
- File South African and Foreign recordal and renewal applications
- Capturing of history on computer records
- Communicate regularly with the Search Clerks and other individuals at the Trademark Office
- Attend to accounting matters (re: queries) and chase up outstanding accounts with clients
- Capture invoices and credit notes
- Create and print Trademark listings
- Open files and attend to correspondence
- Prepare worldwide quotes and responses to general queries
- Answer telephone calls
- Diarise files and handle routine correspondence
- Deal with urgent matters promptly and efficiently and ensuring all urgent tasks are completed timeously
Skills and knowledge
- Typing speed of 50 – 60 wpm with excellent dictation skills
- Fully conversant in English
- Excellent telephone etiquette
- Ability to deal with files independently
- Ability to handle volumes, work under pressure and to use initiative
- Ability to prioritise and work meticulously
- Ability to handle information related to the department with confidentiality
- Good administrative skills
Qualification/s
- Matric or equivalent qualification
- Secretarial Diploma would be advantageous
- Minimum of 8 years legal secretarial experience