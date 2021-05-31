Senior Admin Assistant 12 months contract

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS-12 MONTHS
Diary management and correspondences
- Screen appointments before scheduling them in a professional and courteous manner
- Reschedule appointments using discretion when a urgent or important meetings take precedence
- Respond to queries (verbal or electronic)
Events and meetings management
- Arrange and coordinate meetings, workshop, seminars and other similar events(as an when required)
- Notify relevant people of events scheduled by the Chief Directorate
- Notify people of changes to appointments or meetings diplomatically
- Make logistical arrangements as required (including procurement processes)- Assist with procurement and payment processing as required
- Take minutes of meetings as required
Document and information management
- Capture and file all incoming and outgoing documents and information into manageable and retrievable systems (electronically and manually)
- Retain confidential records securely
- Organise incoming mails and draft courtesy replies to correspondence which requires a standard response
Documents compilation and formatting
- Draft, edit and format documents including schedules, graphs, presentations, etc. using appropriate computer software
- Maintain templates of standard documents in use in the department, including presentation formats
Office management
- Order office supplies as needed – Ensure that office equipment for Chief Directorate is operational and notify the appropriate person timeously when something is not working
- Maintain an inventory of office equipments for the Chief Directorate and liaise with necessary personnel for maintenance and replacements
- Keep an up to date list of contact numbers for the Chief Directorate
Monitoring and reporting
- Expenditure monitoring for the Chief Directorate
- Chief Directorate performance and reports
- Experience
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in administration.
Desired Skills:
- Good computer skills (MS Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- internet and email) –
- Listening –
- Report writing skill –
- Communication –
- Administration –
- Organising –
- Etiquette
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years