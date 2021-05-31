Senior Admin Assistant 12 months contract

May 31, 2021

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS-12 MONTHS

Diary management and correspondences

  • Screen appointments before scheduling them in a professional and courteous manner
  • Reschedule appointments using discretion when a urgent or important meetings take precedence
  • Respond to queries (verbal or electronic)

Events and meetings management

  • Arrange and coordinate meetings, workshop, seminars and other similar events(as an when required)
  • Notify relevant people of events scheduled by the Chief Directorate
  • Notify people of changes to appointments or meetings diplomatically
  • Make logistical arrangements as required (including procurement processes)- Assist with procurement and payment processing as required
  • Take minutes of meetings as required

Document and information management

  • Capture and file all incoming and outgoing documents and information into manageable and retrievable systems (electronically and manually)
  • Retain confidential records securely
  • Organise incoming mails and draft courtesy replies to correspondence which requires a standard response

Documents compilation and formatting

  • Draft, edit and format documents including schedules, graphs, presentations, etc. using appropriate computer software
  • Maintain templates of standard documents in use in the department, including presentation formats

Office management

  • Order office supplies as needed – Ensure that office equipment for Chief Directorate is operational and notify the appropriate person timeously when something is not working
  • Maintain an inventory of office equipments for the Chief Directorate and liaise with necessary personnel for maintenance and replacements
  • Keep an up to date list of contact numbers for the Chief Directorate

Monitoring and reporting

  • Expenditure monitoring for the Chief Directorate
  • Chief Directorate performance and reports
  • Experience
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience in administration.

Desired Skills:

  • Good computer skills (MS Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • internet and email) –
  • Listening –
  • Report writing skill –
  • Communication –
  • Administration –
  • Organising –
  • Etiquette

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

