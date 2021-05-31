Senior BI Developer at Private

May 31, 2021

Description

The role of a Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Developer is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data and help us make smarter decisions to deliver even better products.

Requirements

  • University bachelor’s degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.
  • ITIL Foundation certification
  • Understanding of ITO and Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.
  • Understanding of Project Management concepts.
  • Specialised presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience
  • Understanding of MSF and MOF.
  • Microsoft Data related certifications.

General

  • Designing, building and deploying data warehouse solutions using Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence technologies while ensuring that existing adopted data warehousing methodologies, Microsoft best practices and industry best practices are followed.
  • Translating business requirements into functional and technical requirements and communicate these requirements to the business and relevant technical teams.
  • Technical
  • Designing and implementing integration technology between Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence technologies and other business systems adhering to Microsoft and industry best practises.
  • Designing, building and deploying, timeous, relevant and accurate management reporting, using Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services and Microsoft Power BI.
  • Monitoring Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence technologies performance
  • Creating and maintaining architectural, project and operational documentationFunctional
  • Respond to ongoing business requirements by improving the business intelligence solution through continual development, maintenance, support and enhancement
  • Conducting root-cause analysis to identify problems areas and risks in systems or application design.
  • Assisting in aligning systems strategy and roadmap with business needs
  • Designing and conducting a detailed system test plan to ensure an accurate and effective systems / application implementation
  • Performing end-user training and conduct workshops
  • Performing analysis to determine scope and objectives for business, functional and technical requirements
    Key abilities required
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
  • Clear and logical thinking
  • Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team
  • Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude
  • Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery
  • Copes under pressure
  • Demonstrates resilience
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Strong work ethic and drive for results
  • Values quality and produce high quality work at all times
  • Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabulary of general language and ICT terminology
  • Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed
  • Willing to learn other platforms
  • Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to Dimension Data values
  • Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.
  • Risk management/risk mitigation skills.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
  • Clear and logical thinking
  • Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team

Required

  • Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.
  • A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
  • 3 – 5 years experience in database design and the normalization of data structures – must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
  • 2 – 4 years experience in Database administration.
  • A passion for the industry and be willing to do self-study.
  • Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
  • Fluent in English (speak / read / write)
  • Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
  • Ability to create advanced data models using computerised tools.
  • Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.
  • Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools.

FUNCTIONAL

  • SSSIS
  • Building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005
  • Database design
  • Database administration
  • Understanding of writing SQL statements
  • SSAS and MDX
  • Data Warehousing Design and Build
  • Microsoft office package
  • SQL, stored procedures, triggers, cursors and general scripting
  • SharePoint PerformancePoint and PowerPivot (advantageous)

CORE SKILLS

  • Can give accurate technical estimates.
  • Can work in a team environment.
  • Can interact well with management and colleagues.
  • Can successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions.

ADDITIONAL SKILLS

  • Presentable
  • Pragmatic
  • Diligent
  • Perseverant
  • Proactive
  • Planning and organising
  • Knowledge Specialisation
  • Must be individually driven and motivated
  • Must be reliable and responsible
  • Must be enthusiastic

JOB SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS

  • Must be willing to work overtime when required
  • Must be willing to do business travel to customer sites as and when required

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • OLAP
  • Cube Reporting
  • SSRS
  • SDLC
  • PowerBI
  • SSAS
  • SQL
  • MDX
  • Data Warehousing
  • SSIS Development
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • Data Marts

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The role of a Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Developer is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data and help us make smarter decisions to deliver even better products

Learn more/Apply for this position