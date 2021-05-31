Senior BI Developer at Private

Description

The role of a Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Developer is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data and help us make smarter decisions to deliver even better products.

Requirements

University bachelor’s degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.

ITIL Foundation certification

Understanding of ITO and Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.

Understanding of Project Management concepts.

Specialised presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience

Understanding of MSF and MOF.

Microsoft Data related certifications.

General

Designing, building and deploying data warehouse solutions using Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence technologies while ensuring that existing adopted data warehousing methodologies, Microsoft best practices and industry best practices are followed.

Translating business requirements into functional and technical requirements and communicate these requirements to the business and relevant technical teams.

Technical

Designing and implementing integration technology between Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence technologies and other business systems adhering to Microsoft and industry best practises.

Designing, building and deploying, timeous, relevant and accurate management reporting, using Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services and Microsoft Power BI.

Monitoring Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence technologies performance

Creating and maintaining architectural, project and operational documentationFunctional

Respond to ongoing business requirements by improving the business intelligence solution through continual development, maintenance, support and enhancement

Conducting root-cause analysis to identify problems areas and risks in systems or application design.

Assisting in aligning systems strategy and roadmap with business needs

Designing and conducting a detailed system test plan to ensure an accurate and effective systems / application implementation

Performing end-user training and conduct workshops

Performing analysis to determine scope and objectives for business, functional and technical requirements

Key abilities required

Key abilities required Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

Clear and logical thinking

Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team

Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude

Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery

Copes under pressure

Demonstrates resilience

Facilitation Skills

Strong work ethic and drive for results

Values quality and produce high quality work at all times

Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabulary of general language and ICT terminology

Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed

Willing to learn other platforms

Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to Dimension Data values

Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.

Risk management/risk mitigation skills.

Required

Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.

A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.

3 – 5 years experience in database design and the normalization of data structures – must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.

2 – 4 years experience in Database administration.

A passion for the industry and be willing to do self-study.

Experience in application design, development and performance tuning

Fluent in English (speak / read / write)

Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI

Ability to create advanced data models using computerised tools.

Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.

Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools.

FUNCTIONAL

SSSIS

Building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005

Database design

Database administration

Understanding of writing SQL statements

SSAS and MDX

Data Warehousing Design and Build

Microsoft office package

SQL, stored procedures, triggers, cursors and general scripting

SharePoint PerformancePoint and PowerPivot (advantageous)

CORE SKILLS

Can give accurate technical estimates.

Can work in a team environment.

Can interact well with management and colleagues.

Can successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions.

ADDITIONAL SKILLS

Presentable

Pragmatic

Diligent

Perseverant

Proactive

Planning and organising

Knowledge Specialisation

Must be individually driven and motivated

Must be reliable and responsible

Must be enthusiastic

JOB SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS

Must be willing to work overtime when required

Must be willing to do business travel to customer sites as and when required

Desired Skills:

SSIS

OLAP

Cube Reporting

SSRS

SDLC

PowerBI

SSAS

SQL

MDX

Data Warehousing

SSIS Development

SQL Server Integration Services

Data Marts

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

