Senior BI Developer at Private

Description
The role of a Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Developer is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data and help us make smarter decisions to deliver even better products.
Requirements
- University bachelor’s degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.
- ITIL Foundation certification
- Understanding of ITO and Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.
- Understanding of Project Management concepts.
- Specialised presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience
- Understanding of MSF and MOF.
- Microsoft Data related certifications.
General
- Designing, building and deploying data warehouse solutions using Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence technologies while ensuring that existing adopted data warehousing methodologies, Microsoft best practices and industry best practices are followed.
- Translating business requirements into functional and technical requirements and communicate these requirements to the business and relevant technical teams.
- Technical
- Designing and implementing integration technology between Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence technologies and other business systems adhering to Microsoft and industry best practises.
- Designing, building and deploying, timeous, relevant and accurate management reporting, using Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services and Microsoft Power BI.
- Monitoring Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence technologies performance
- Creating and maintaining architectural, project and operational documentationFunctional
- Respond to ongoing business requirements by improving the business intelligence solution through continual development, maintenance, support and enhancement
- Conducting root-cause analysis to identify problems areas and risks in systems or application design.
- Assisting in aligning systems strategy and roadmap with business needs
- Designing and conducting a detailed system test plan to ensure an accurate and effective systems / application implementation
- Performing end-user training and conduct workshops
- Performing analysis to determine scope and objectives for business, functional and technical requirements
Key abilities required
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Clear and logical thinking
- Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team
- Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude
- Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery
- Copes under pressure
- Demonstrates resilience
- Facilitation Skills
- Strong work ethic and drive for results
- Values quality and produce high quality work at all times
- Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabulary of general language and ICT terminology
- Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed
- Willing to learn other platforms
- Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to Dimension Data values
- Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.
- Risk management/risk mitigation skills.
Required
- Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.
- A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
- 3 – 5 years experience in database design and the normalization of data structures – must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
- 2 – 4 years experience in Database administration.
- A passion for the industry and be willing to do self-study.
- Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
- Fluent in English (speak / read / write)
- Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
- Ability to create advanced data models using computerised tools.
- Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.
- Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools.
FUNCTIONAL
- SSSIS
- Building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005
- Database design
- Database administration
- Understanding of writing SQL statements
- SSAS and MDX
- Data Warehousing Design and Build
- Microsoft office package
- SQL, stored procedures, triggers, cursors and general scripting
- SharePoint PerformancePoint and PowerPivot (advantageous)
CORE SKILLS
- Can give accurate technical estimates.
- Can work in a team environment.
- Can interact well with management and colleagues.
- Can successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions.
ADDITIONAL SKILLS
- Presentable
- Pragmatic
- Diligent
- Perseverant
- Proactive
- Planning and organising
- Knowledge Specialisation
- Must be individually driven and motivated
- Must be reliable and responsible
- Must be enthusiastic
JOB SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS
- Must be willing to work overtime when required
- Must be willing to do business travel to customer sites as and when required
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- OLAP
- Cube Reporting
- SSRS
- SDLC
- PowerBI
- SSAS
- SQL
- MDX
- Data Warehousing
- SSIS Development
- SQL Server Integration Services
- Data Marts
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
