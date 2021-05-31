Senior Manager Chrome & Base Metal Sales & Marketing at Sibanye

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 11 June 2021.

Responsible for the marketing and sales of chrome, nickel and copper with overall responsibility for setting the strategy, and execution of the strategy including transactional activities, logistics from operations to South African ports and then for export and management of the team. This role will be the Company Representative on industry bodies.

The appointee should:

Be in possession of NQF 7 (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma) in Accounting or Technical field.

management level or experience in a functional/specialist (logistics / marketing / sales) area in a resource company preferably with chrome. Align the organisational for strategy implementation.

Identify innovation opportunities.

Have a clear security screening record.

Have a valid driver’s licence.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical

examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre

Advantageous requirements:

Key responsibilities include:

Setting and ensuring adherence to and compliance with legal, regulatory and SOX requirements to support organisation’s code of conduct, corporate governance and ethics guidelines.

Full management and oversight of the base metals and chrome sales team

Formulate and manage annual budgets for the department in line with business requirements and financial objectives.

Formulating and executing sales and marketing strategy.

Working closely with operational team to support, if required, any production initiatives.

Ensure that monthly reports are generated timeously and accurately.

Planning of sales with regard to latest production projections

Managing working capital: collection of receivables and optimal stockpiles.

Build and maintain outstanding customer relationships to effect superior customer service

Building and maintaining strong stakeholder relations across the business at all levels and crossfunctionally to achieve business objectives and deadlines.

Developing and managing service provider relationships to meet strategic initiatives and business objectives.

Personal future ready leadership status: Personal leadership with strong future ready competence is the most critical success factor for securing a values-based organisational culture.

Maintain and comply with SHE standards within the work environment.

Implement documentation and systems within the Quality Management System (QMS) to improve effectiveness and efficiency.

Desired Skills:

Sales and Marketing Stratagy

Base Metals

Chrome Sales

Strategy Implementation

