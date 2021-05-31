Senior Project Engineer at Southey Personnel Services

Manage projects with commercial, technical and delivery responsibility

To provide innovative designs to solve client needs

To provide drawings and calculations in support of above

Preparation of job estimates and proposals

Preparation of detailed engineering reports and procedures

On-going liaison and project reporting to clients

Undertake customer and vendor visits in support of specific projects or business development as and when required. Some International travel is expected along with Offshore visits

Preparing and maintaining job specific schedules for major projects

Provide Technical assistance to the hydraulic group and wider Enermech organization as required

Provide assistance with any other business requirements as identified by a member of EM management team

Draughting of Operating and Maintenance manuals

Report writing including use of technical references, drawings and photographs

Document control to company and client standards

Preparing of weekly job status reports

Mentoring of trainee staff

Qualification:

Essential

ND, BTech or BSc Degree in Mechanical Eng/Electro Mechanical Eng/Mechatronics

Preferred

Project Management training/experience

Desired Skills:

Able to provide calculations in support of a hydraulic design

Proven work experience in a Hydraulic Engineering role

Hydraulic system installations and commissioning

Hydraulic system fault finding

Hydraulic system repair

Competent in AutoCAD and MS projects

Knowledge of Oil & Gas Offshore and Manufacturing environments

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position