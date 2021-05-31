Senior Project Engineer at Southey Personnel Services

Manage projects with commercial, technical and delivery responsibility
To provide innovative designs to solve client needs
To provide drawings and calculations in support of above
Preparation of job estimates and proposals
Preparation of detailed engineering reports and procedures
On-going liaison and project reporting to clients
Undertake customer and vendor visits in support of specific projects or business development as and when required. Some International travel is expected along with Offshore visits
Preparing and maintaining job specific schedules for major projects
Provide Technical assistance to the hydraulic group and wider Enermech organization as required
Provide assistance with any other business requirements as identified by a member of EM management team
Draughting of Operating and Maintenance manuals
Report writing including use of technical references, drawings and photographs
Document control to company and client standards
Preparing of weekly job status reports
Mentoring of trainee staff
Qualification:
Essential
ND, BTech or BSc Degree in Mechanical Eng/Electro Mechanical Eng/Mechatronics
Preferred
Project Management training/experience
Desired Skills:
- Able to provide calculations in support of a hydraulic design
- Proven work experience in a Hydraulic Engineering role
- Hydraulic system installations and commissioning
- Hydraulic system fault finding
- Hydraulic system repair
- Competent in AutoCAD and MS projects
- Knowledge of Oil & Gas Offshore and Manufacturing environments
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma