Service Delivery Process & standards support at Massmart

May 31, 2021

Summary:
The role will be responsible for ensuring all processes, procedures and allied policies, with respect to Service Management and Delivery, remain up-to-date, undertaking regular process audits and recommending changes as necessary

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Processes and Standards Management – Operations

  • Maintain an inventory of all processes and procedures deployed in Service Management and Delivery in Massmart
  • Create detailed documents, complete with process breakdown into flowcharts, manuals and other documentation outlining current practices
  • Analyse the current state processes and suggest improvements to increase operational efficiency. Highlight major gaps to the senior stakeholders and plan to reduce the identified gaps
  • Deploy and monitor a clearly laid out action plan to course correct identified gaps. For this, collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure training for impacted associates
  • Once the changes have been implemented, undertake regular analyses to evaluate efficacy of the proposed changes
  • Scan the external environment to identify new process that can be deployed in Massmart, conduct feasibility assessments and analyse cost implications
  • Create detailed process documents and ensure that the impacted stakeholders are timely communicated
  • Ensure new/changed processes and standards are communicated timely to all impacted stakeholders
  • Where required, update policy documents in line with the revised processes
  • Implement best practice methodologies and governance practice to follow a more agile methodology in response to changes.
  • Facilitate and lead workshops with subject matter experts on process improvements
  • Create process documentation/workflows, knowledge articles and self-service guidance for IT Services
  • Collect and document of business requirements for project and process improvement/automation efforts
  • Facilitate process workflow modelling in order to collaborate on process improvements, automation capabilities and clearly defined end-to-end use cases
  • Review information and trends to ensure that the output of processes are achieving the desired results and that services are meeting agreed upon service levels
  • Conduct maturity assessments against the process activities to highlight areas of improvement or concerns
  • Identify issues and risks
  • Bring inconsistencies and problems to the attention of management
  • Participate in the problem resolution
  • Track major incident management process and ensure adherence of the process and escalation requirements within the various support and delivery areas
  • Prepare incident details for post-mortem incident reviews
  • Extract reports and provide a high-level analysis of data for review
  • Maintain a complete understanding of and adheres to all IT policies and processes

Stakeholder Management

  • Regularly liaison with other teams in the Service Management & Delivery vertical, Business IT and core Business Stakeholders for assistance with process & standards management, as and when required

Knowledge Management

  • Keep abreast with latest tools, technologies and trends in the area of Event and Problem Management that have the potential to be deployed in Massmart

Capability Building

  • Work closely with other stakeholders in the Transition & Knowledge vertical to build capability in the team
  • Provide inputs on various aspects of HR such as workforce planning, performance tracking, competency building to develop a robust team to tackle all knowledge delivery related work in Massmart

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

  • Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field.
  • 5-7 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 3-4 years’ experience in an IT Service Management & Delivery
  • Must have ServiceNow experience
  • Business analysis / process analysis experience and qualificationsDelivery

Desired Skills:

  • process
  • procedure
  • policies
  • service management
  • Delivery

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position