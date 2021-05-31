Service Delivery Process & standards support at Massmart

Summary:

The role will be responsible for ensuring all processes, procedures and allied policies, with respect to Service Management and Delivery, remain up-to-date, undertaking regular process audits and recommending changes as necessary

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Processes and Standards Management – Operations

Maintain an inventory of all processes and procedures deployed in Service Management and Delivery in Massmart

Create detailed documents, complete with process breakdown into flowcharts, manuals and other documentation outlining current practices

Analyse the current state processes and suggest improvements to increase operational efficiency. Highlight major gaps to the senior stakeholders and plan to reduce the identified gaps

Deploy and monitor a clearly laid out action plan to course correct identified gaps. For this, collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure training for impacted associates

Once the changes have been implemented, undertake regular analyses to evaluate efficacy of the proposed changes

Scan the external environment to identify new process that can be deployed in Massmart, conduct feasibility assessments and analyse cost implications

Create detailed process documents and ensure that the impacted stakeholders are timely communicated

Ensure new/changed processes and standards are communicated timely to all impacted stakeholders

Where required, update policy documents in line with the revised processes

Implement best practice methodologies and governance practice to follow a more agile methodology in response to changes.

Facilitate and lead workshops with subject matter experts on process improvements

Create process documentation/workflows, knowledge articles and self-service guidance for IT Services

Collect and document of business requirements for project and process improvement/automation efforts

Facilitate process workflow modelling in order to collaborate on process improvements, automation capabilities and clearly defined end-to-end use cases

Review information and trends to ensure that the output of processes are achieving the desired results and that services are meeting agreed upon service levels

Conduct maturity assessments against the process activities to highlight areas of improvement or concerns

Identify issues and risks

Bring inconsistencies and problems to the attention of management

Participate in the problem resolution

Track major incident management process and ensure adherence of the process and escalation requirements within the various support and delivery areas

Prepare incident details for post-mortem incident reviews

Extract reports and provide a high-level analysis of data for review

Maintain a complete understanding of and adheres to all IT policies and processes

Stakeholder Management

Regularly liaison with other teams in the Service Management & Delivery vertical, Business IT and core Business Stakeholders for assistance with process & standards management, as and when required

Knowledge Management

Keep abreast with latest tools, technologies and trends in the area of Event and Problem Management that have the potential to be deployed in Massmart

Capability Building

Work closely with other stakeholders in the Transition & Knowledge vertical to build capability in the team

Provide inputs on various aspects of HR such as workforce planning, performance tracking, competency building to develop a robust team to tackle all knowledge delivery related work in Massmart

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field.

5-7 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 3-4 years’ experience in an IT Service Management & Delivery

Must have ServiceNow experience

Business analysis / process analysis experience and qualificationsDelivery

Desired Skills:

process

procedure

policies

service management

Delivery

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

