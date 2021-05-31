Service Delivery Process & standards support at Massmart

Summary:
The role will be responsible for ensuring all processes, procedures and allied policies, with respect to Service Management and Delivery, remain up-to-date, undertaking regular process audits and recommending changes as necessary
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Processes and Standards Management – Operations
- Maintain an inventory of all processes and procedures deployed in Service Management and Delivery in Massmart
- Create detailed documents, complete with process breakdown into flowcharts, manuals and other documentation outlining current practices
- Analyse the current state processes and suggest improvements to increase operational efficiency. Highlight major gaps to the senior stakeholders and plan to reduce the identified gaps
- Deploy and monitor a clearly laid out action plan to course correct identified gaps. For this, collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure training for impacted associates
- Once the changes have been implemented, undertake regular analyses to evaluate efficacy of the proposed changes
- Scan the external environment to identify new process that can be deployed in Massmart, conduct feasibility assessments and analyse cost implications
- Create detailed process documents and ensure that the impacted stakeholders are timely communicated
- Ensure new/changed processes and standards are communicated timely to all impacted stakeholders
- Where required, update policy documents in line with the revised processes
- Implement best practice methodologies and governance practice to follow a more agile methodology in response to changes.
- Facilitate and lead workshops with subject matter experts on process improvements
- Create process documentation/workflows, knowledge articles and self-service guidance for IT Services
- Collect and document of business requirements for project and process improvement/automation efforts
- Facilitate process workflow modelling in order to collaborate on process improvements, automation capabilities and clearly defined end-to-end use cases
- Review information and trends to ensure that the output of processes are achieving the desired results and that services are meeting agreed upon service levels
- Conduct maturity assessments against the process activities to highlight areas of improvement or concerns
- Identify issues and risks
- Bring inconsistencies and problems to the attention of management
- Participate in the problem resolution
- Track major incident management process and ensure adherence of the process and escalation requirements within the various support and delivery areas
- Prepare incident details for post-mortem incident reviews
- Extract reports and provide a high-level analysis of data for review
- Maintain a complete understanding of and adheres to all IT policies and processes
Stakeholder Management
- Regularly liaison with other teams in the Service Management & Delivery vertical, Business IT and core Business Stakeholders for assistance with process & standards management, as and when required
Knowledge Management
- Keep abreast with latest tools, technologies and trends in the area of Event and Problem Management that have the potential to be deployed in Massmart
Capability Building
- Work closely with other stakeholders in the Transition & Knowledge vertical to build capability in the team
- Provide inputs on various aspects of HR such as workforce planning, performance tracking, competency building to develop a robust team to tackle all knowledge delivery related work in Massmart
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field.
- 5-7 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 3-4 years’ experience in an IT Service Management & Delivery
- Must have ServiceNow experience
- Business analysis / process analysis experience and qualificationsDelivery
