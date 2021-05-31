ServiceNow Consultants at Deloitte 4

Responsibilities:
- Ensure that activities within a process are being performed at a high level of quality and that it meets its associated Service Level Agreements or Operational Level Agreements
- Responsible for assigning incidents within a group or division
- Responsible for communicating with the process manager. Directly works with Tier 1 Support to ensure proper recording of incidents
- Determines if an incident needs to be escalated according to priority and severity of the issue.
- Ensure that Incidents assigned to their Support Groups are resolved and that service is restored
- Monitor the Incidents and manage workload in their respective queues to ensure that Service Level Agreement and Operational Level Agreement are respected
- Identify Incidents for review
- Participate in Incident review following major Incidents
- Identify potential problems and/or increasing trend of repetitive Incidents
- Create Knowledgewith repeatableprocedureswith a goal of reducing the number of Incidents
- Escalate all process issues to the Incident Manager
- Assign unresolved Incidents to appropriate Tier 2 Support Group
- Analyze all Incident/Service Request details, allocating categorization and prioritization codes
- Keep users informed about their Incidents status at agreed intervals
- Associate Incidents with other records (i.e. Incidents, Changes, Problems, Knowledge Articles, Known Errors, etc.)
- Provide first-line investigation and diagnosis of all Incidents and Service Requests
- Verify resolution with users and resolve Incidents in ITSM tool
- Escalate Major Incidents to the Incident and/or Problem Manager
- Escalate Incidents at risk of breaching Service Level Agreement to the Incident Process Coordinator.
- Owns all Incidents and Service Requests throughout the lifecycle
Desired Skills:
- ServiceNow
- Consultants