ServiceNow Consultants at Deloitte 4

May 31, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that activities within a process are being performed at a high level of quality and that it meets its associated Service Level Agreements or Operational Level Agreements
  • Responsible for assigning incidents within a group or division
  • Responsible for communicating with the process manager. Directly works with Tier 1 Support to ensure proper recording of incidents
  • Determines if an incident needs to be escalated according to priority and severity of the issue.
  • Ensure that Incidents assigned to their Support Groups are resolved and that service is restored
  • Monitor the Incidents and manage workload in their respective queues to ensure that Service Level Agreement and Operational Level Agreement are respected
  • Identify Incidents for review
  • Participate in Incident review following major Incidents
  • Identify potential problems and/or increasing trend of repetitive Incidents
  • Create Knowledgewith repeatableprocedureswith a goal of reducing the number of Incidents
  • Escalate all process issues to the Incident Manager
  • Assign unresolved Incidents to appropriate Tier 2 Support Group
  • Analyze all Incident/Service Request details, allocating categorization and prioritization codes
  • Keep users informed about their Incidents status at agreed intervals
  • Associate Incidents with other records (i.e. Incidents, Changes, Problems, Knowledge Articles, Known Errors, etc.)
  • Provide first-line investigation and diagnosis of all Incidents and Service Requests
  • Verify resolution with users and resolve Incidents in ITSM tool
  • Escalate Major Incidents to the Incident and/or Problem Manager
  • Escalate Incidents at risk of breaching Service Level Agreement to the Incident Process Coordinator.
  • Owns all Incidents and Service Requests throughout the lifecycle

Desired Skills:

  • ServiceNow
  • Consultants

