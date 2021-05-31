SHERQ Executive

Job Description
- Extensive experience in the SHERQ space with key focus on the Safety & Health element (this is for our Logistics arm so safety and health from an equipment and heavy duty trucks perspective).
- Experience in Pathogen Management. Example: We move stock for simply chicken, Frys and Mccain, so with food product that is very heavily process, once it defrosts you have the risk of a pathogen in it (in the form of listeriosis, salmonella) hence this being important.
- Someone who can offer thought leadership and is forward thinking. Example: If there is a hiccup along the way whilst transporting frozen goods (truck breaks down, freezer gets affected), it is this SHERQ Execs team who will manage the recall process. Vector would need to pay for stock loss due to manufacturer/ supplier product having lost temperature en-route. All of this is currently being managed by a paper based process, hence the requirement for this individual to be forward thinking and implement some technology in this space.
- Supply chain background / knowledge (very important)
- The role reports directly into the Supply Chain Director with a dotted line report into the MD. So it’s important that this individual be able to hold their own at a very senior level.
- This team is made up of SHEQ compliance, Procedures officer, Compliance Officer, regional SHEQ controller and the various teams below.
Desired Skills:
- Supply Chain